Tuscarora Township awarded $3.5 million for proposed sewer expansion

The expansion of the first phase of the Tuscarora Township sewer project will go north from Mack Avenue in downtown Indian River, to Hemlock Street north of the Indian River, and from South Straits Highway to Burt Lake, as shown in this graphic.

TUSCARORA TOWNSHIP — Tuscarora Township is slated to receive $3.5 million in federal funding after a request from the township was approved as part of the fiscal year 2022 funding bill passed earlier in March.

Township trustee Robert Kramer, who chairs the township's sewer subcommittee, said he made a request on behalf of the township for funding. This request was passed by Congress as part of the Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2022 and will be used for further expansion of the township's sewer system.

"It was initially attached to House of Representative Bill 2471 and it all passed as the Fiscal Year 2022 government appropriation passed on March 11 and signed by the president," said Kramer.

The legislation — the Tuscarora Township Septic to Sewer Expansion and Modernization-Project Protecting Our Community and the Great Lakes — was a community project funding earmark first introduced and sponsored by United States Representative Jack Bergman. Once the legislation passed the House of Representatives, Senators Debbie Stabenow and Gary Peters pushed the project in the senate, Kramer said. This resulted in the township receiving the $3.5 million appropriation.

"This legislation is a game changer. Although we got phase one funded for the township, phase two — which includes 187 homes — was stalled due to lack of partial grant funding," said Kramer. "This funding makes the sewer project, so important to our resources and economy, more affordable for home owners."

Kramer said with just the grant funding, the cost per home with the special assessment for the sewer expansion would exceed $30,000. However, with the additional $3.5 million, that cost has been cut in half. He also looks forward to the township's application for loan funding for the remainder of phase two of the project to be approved by the United States Department of Agriculture Rural Development very soon.

In order to receive the earmarked money from the government, the township must meet certain Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) criteria with the project.

This additional funding from the government may also allow the township to complete both the next two phases of the sewer expansion simultaneously. This will allow more cost savings, as it creates a bigger project.

Kramer said it remains to be seen whether the two phases can be completed at once. It is dependent on the amount of time needed for the EPA to issue its program guidance for project funding and for the township to meet that new criteria.

The township's current sewer system runs along South Straits Highway from the Indian River — on the north side of town — to Burt Lake State Park. The sewer system then runs west from the intersection of South Straits Highway and Barbara Avenue, along M-68 to the township's commercial industrial park west of town. The modular sewer plant is constructed on Brudy Road.

The first phase of the sewer expansion in downtown Indian River will run from a line north of Mack Avenue to north of the Indian River at Hemlock Street. This will also include South Prospect Street and Columbus Beach.

"It would run west of the existing commercial district, along Straits Highway, to Burt Lake," said Kramer.

The township residents in the first phase of the expansion would be a part of a special assessment district, if there are enough signatures on the petitions from residents to move forward with the project.

"Local residents have begun a petition drive for the purpose of establishing a phase one special assessment district. If and when the township receives and certifies accuracy of the petitions for more than 50% of the land mass, the township board of trustees must pass a resolution to proceed, notify property owners and hold a public hearing," said Kramer.

Kramer said if that occurs, the board of trustees will need to decide whether to proceed with a final engineering survey and design before the project is put out for bids.

"So we have quite a few administrative and legal requirements that must be met," said Kramer. "If the process continues to the bid phase, bids could go out in the fall of this year."

The first phase of the project is funded by a grant of $2,844,000 and a loan through USDA Rural Development for $3,481,000.

The second phase of the expansion would go south, to the Sturgeon River, including all of Sturgeon Island.

The sewer plant on Brudy Road is able to be expanded in phases, if the sewer system is also expanded, for each additional 250 units of usage, also known as Residential Equivalent Unit (REU). Some of the pumps in the existing sewer district will also need to be upgraded, to handle the additional flow.

"We still have a long way to go to protect our natural resources and our economy for future generations. And I promise you, residents and property owners affected will ultimately decide the way forward, not government. That is what democracy is all about," said Kramer.

Kramer said what started as a family project five years ago has grown to an impressive grassroots community effort and it’s been an incredible experience watching the community come together.

"Property owners, especially in the oldest part of the residential district, realize we must protect our natural resources and our environment and rid ourselves of the many septic systems that are outdated or failing," he said. "We will continue to conduct our township sewer subcommittee meetings at 6 p.m. the first Tuesday of every month in our effort to ensure transparency and for the community to have a voice."

