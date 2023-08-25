Tuscarora Township Police ask for public’s help in identifying burglary suspects

TUSCARORA TWP. — The Tuscarora Township Police Department is looking for the public’s assistance in identifying two individuals involved in a string of burglaries on Aug. 19 and 20.

According to a release from the department, a burglary occurred at 2:55 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 19 at the EZ Mart gas station at 4524 S. Straits Hwy. At 3:36 a.m., a second burglary took place at Pat and Gary’s II, 5075 S. Straits Hwy.

At 2:58 a.m. on Sunday, Aug. 20, a third burglary occurred at the Trading Post, 6153 M-68.

The department has released a photo of the suspects. If anyone has any information on their identity or information regarding the case, contact the Tuscarora Township Police Department at (231) 238-8311 or email pd@tuscarorapolice.com.

