Tuscumbia woman arrested in Lawrence County shooting

Jul. 4—A Tuscumbia woman was in Lawrence County Jail this weekend following a shooting at a residence in Lawrence County, according to the Lawrence County Sheriff's Office.

At about 5:30 a.m. Sunday, the Russellville Police Department advised the Lawrence Sheriff's Office that a male subject identified as Sylvester Talentino had arrived at Russellville Hospital with a gunshot wound to his left leg. Talentino was transferred to Huntsville Hospital for treatment.

The Sheriff's Office said in a statement that Talentino and his girlfriend, Tasha Nesbit, 36, of Tuscumbia, had been at a residence on Alabama 101 in Lawrence County, where she began a physical altercation and shot Talentino.

A Lawrence County sheriff's deputy and investigator made contact with Nesbit at the residence, at which point she was detained and transported to the Lawrence County Sheriff's Office and charged with second-degree domestic violence-assault, the office said.

Her bail was not immediately set.