TUSD settles for $3.2 million with vape company
Tucson Unified School District will receive $3.2 million from Altria Group as part of a class action lawsuit with thousands of school districts across the country.
The former president and 18 of his allies were indicted by a grand jury for allegedly orchestrating a “criminal enterprise” to subvert his 2020 election loss in Georgia.
Believed to be a long shot just days ago, the acquisition of Stanford, Cal and SMU is back on the table.
With the fall season right around the corner, Yahoo Sports takes a look at the summer's top performers, stock risers and high school teams to keep an eye on this season.
Keep up with Lionel Messi and Inter Miami's match with FC Cincinnati with Yahoo Sports.
The two founders behind Tornado Cash, a Russian cryptocurrency mixing service, have been charged by the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of New York, according to a statement on Wednesday. Roman Storm and Roman Semenov were officially charged with conspiracy to commit money laundering, conspiracy to commit sanctions violations and conspiracy to operate an unlicensed money transmitting business, according to a newly unsealed indictment. Storm was arrested in Washington on Wednesday but Semenov still remains at large, the SDNY stated.
Toll Brothers delivered 2,524 homes in the third quarter, up 5% from the same period last year.
Ohtani's return to the mound lasted five batters.
"And Just Like That" it's time for Season 2 of the "Sex and the City" reboot.
Funk, whose in-ring career spanned six decades, wrestled for nearly every major U.S. wrestling promotion, winning countless championships and earning accolades across the industry.
Nvidia reported its second quarter earnings after the bell Wednesday that again blew away estimates, sending shares to a record high in after-hours trading.
The new COVID variant Pirola may be even more capable of infecting people who already had COVID or have been vaccinated.
Like a cross between a piece of commercial farm equipment and a contraption from G.I. Joe's nemesis Cobra, the A5 makes a curious first impression. The road-legal prototype A5 looked admittedly awkward amid the rows of Gulfstreams and Learjets. The electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) A5 is ASKA's first product, which received a Certificate of Authorization and Special Airworthiness Certification from the Federal Aviation Administration in June ahead of making its first pilotless test flights just weeks ago.
TikTok is planning to ban links to outside e-commerce links, such as Amazon, according to a new report from The Information. The reported move is seen as a way for the company to force people to use TikTok Shop if they want to purchase an item that they see on the app. The report also says TikTok Shop is on track to lose more than $500 million in the U.S. this year.
The customer data platform provides a central place to collect first-party information about customers, but simply having a pile of data is not the point. Companies want to put it to work to improve customer experience and more precisely target certain groups, based on this information they have stockpiled. More and more companies are providing tooling to help build applications on top of the data, and today at the Signal customer and developers conference, Twilio Segment announced the launch of CustomerAI Predictions, a tool to help marketers make predictions about how a certain group of customers, meeting a certain set of criteria, will behave.
We tested ereaders from Kobo, Amazon, Boox and more to see which one is the best overall, along with a budget pick and the best one with page-turn buttons.
India has become the first country to land a spacecraft at the Moon's south pole.
Notre Dame is currently a 20.5-point favorite, while the total (50.5) is hovering just below the key number of 51.
Lex, an AI-powered writing tool, today said it has raised a $2.75 million seed round led by True Ventures. The company has been spun out of Every, which Lex's CEO Nathan Baschez helped start. Baschez described Lex as a "modern writing platform," emphasizing that 'modern' in this case means inclusive of AI.
A new study finds that many fish oil supplements make broad health claims that aren't backed up.
The number of patients opting for top and bottom surgeries has surged, a new study reports.