Tusk nearing border fix, Ukraine committed to liberating Crimea, RU Air Force’s new problems

Your slice of the headlines in Ukraine. Daily. Thursday, December 28, 2023.

● Polish PM Tusk close to ending border trucking protests

Reuters reports that newly inaugurated Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk announced on December 27th that the Polish government was getting closer to a deal to end the protests blocking trucking on several of the Ukraine-Poland border crossings.





● Russian mass surrender in Zaporizhzhya sector after inhumane treatment and heavy losses

A second group of Russian occupiers from the 71st regiment of the Russian Armed Forces surrendered on the Zaporizhzhya front, reporting mistreatment by the Russian command and significant losses, the OC West Telegram channel reported on Dec. 27.





● Orban's face-saving coffee meeting facilitates Ukraine’s breakthrough in EU talks, says minister

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz invited Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban for a coffee meeting before the crucial vote on initiating EU accession negotiations with Ukraine as he was acting as an “impartial party,” Deputy PM for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration Olha Stefanishyna said in an interview with NV on Dec. 26.





● Ukraine has unwavering commitment to liberating Crimea — Danilov

Ukraine’s successful missile strike on Russia’s Novocherkassk landing ship underscores the country’s unwavering commitment to liberating Crimea, said National Security and Defense Council Secretary, Oleksiy Danilov, in an interview with Voice of America.





● Russian soldiers who murdered civilians in Hostomel identified, say German prosecutor

The German prosecutor's office has identified Russian soldiers who murdered civilians in Hostomel, Kyiv Oblast, in 2022, according to the country’s justice minister, Marco Bushman, on Dec. 27.





● 100+ relieved passengers arrive in Kyiv after surviving brutal Russian attack on Kherson station

More than 100 relieved passengers arrived in Kyiv this morning at 7:20 after surviving Russia’s vicious shelling of Kherson railway station last night, Ukraine’s national railway Ukrzaliznytsia reported on Dec. 27.





● 33 Russian sailors still missing after successful strike of naval ship, Storm Shadow debris found

At least 33 Russian sailors are still missing, with one killed and 23 injured, after a successful missile strike by the Ukrainian Air Force on the Russian ship Novocherkassk, the Astra Telegram channel reported on Dec. 27.





● Russian Air Force has to find new strategy after the destruction of three Su-34s

The Russian Air Force is scrambling to find new attack routes following the destruction of three Su-34 fighters in Kherson Oblast.





● Top Ukrainian commander says morale is normal, denies rift between military-political leadership

Morale amongst Ukraine’s soldiers is at a normal level, according to Tavria Operational and Strategic Group commander, Oleksandr Tarnavskyi, in an interview with the BBC on Dec. 27.





● France delivers grain cargo ship to Ukraine, says French Minister of Transport

French Minister of Transport Clement Beaune reported that his country sent a second cargo ship to Ukraine to help with the export of grain.

