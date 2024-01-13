Tusk: No tolerance for 'anti-Ukrainian' sentiment in Polish government

There will be no place for any positions built on "anti-Ukrainian sentiment" in the Polish government, as was the case with the previous ruling Law and Justice (PiS) party, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said in an interview with TVN24 on Jan. 12.

During the leadup to the Polish elections in October, tensions between Poland and Ukraine increased, with some accusing PiS of fomenting anti-Ukrainian rhetoric as an electoral strategy. Tusk regularly reiterated his support for Ukraine during the campaign, a position he has maintained since becoming prime minister.

"There can be no doubts about the war and our commitment, and that of the entire Western world, to Ukraine in its confrontation with Russia. Every Polish patriot must absolutely recognize these reasons," said Tusk.

The "situation in Ukraine and on the front is absolutely the number one issue for Polish security," he added.

Tusk said he planned to visit Kyiv in the coming days and would try to resolve the border protest and blockade organized by Polish truckers.

He pledged to work with the Ukrainian side to bring the crisis to an end.

Polish truckers have been blocking three crossings with Ukraine since November 2023 in protest of the EU's liberalization of transit rules for Ukrainian truckers, causing massive lines on the border and negatively impacting Ukraine's economy.

