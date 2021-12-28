Tusk says hacking marks crisis of democracy in Poland

Donald Tusk, the leader of Poland's largest opposition party, Civic Platform, speaks to people joining a demonstration after the Polish parliament approved a bill that is widely viewed as an attack on media freedom, in Warsaw, Poland, Sunday Dec. 19, 2021. Poles flocked to city centers across the country to defend a U.S.-owned television network that is being targeted by the right-wing government. The protests Sunday evening are seeking to protect media freedom in a European Union nation where democratic norms are eroding. (AP Photo/Czarek Sokolowski)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Donald Tusk, the leader of Poland's main opposition party, called Tuesday for the creation of a parliamentary commission to investigate surveillance after reports that powerful spyware was used against three people associated with the political opposition.

“This is an unprecedented thing in our history. This is the biggest and deepest crisis of democracy after 1989,” said Tusk, who served as Poland's prime minister from 2007-2014 and president of the European Council from 2014-2019.

He said that his party would apply for the establishment of a commission of inquiry in the Sejm, the lower house of parliament, to examine surveillance with Pegasus, spyware which is made by the NSO Group of Israel and sold only to government agencies.

The ruling Law and Justice party has a majority in the parliament and it wasn't immediately clear if Tusk would succeed in his bid.

He argued that it was in the interest of all political forces in Poland to clarify the situation, saying he believed that nobody wants to be eavesdropped on with impunity.

The hacking of three people with Pegasus was reported recently after a joint investigation by The Associated Press and Citizen Lab, a cyber watchdog at the University of Toronto.

The hacking targeted Krzysztof Brejza, an opposition senator, at a time that he was the party's election campaign chief of staff in 2019; Roman Giertych, a lawyer who has defended Tusk and several other opposition figures in sensitive cases; and Ewa Wrzosek, a prosecutor who is fighting for the independence of prosecutors as the ruling right-wing party seeks to impose political control over all branches of the judiciary.

Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki on Tuesday reiterated his accusation that the reports were “fake news.”

He said he had no knowledge of any surveillance but also suggested that if there had been any, it wouldn't necessarily have been the work of Polish intelligence services. He said there were other security services in the world, some of who are “not entirely friendly toward Poland” and “act very ruthless.”

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Telefonica (TEF) Replaces Huawei 5G Equipment With Ericsson

    Telefonica (TEF) is the latest carrier that has decided to forego Huawei equipment utilized for 5G deployments throughout Spain.

  • Japan won't send diplomatic delegation to Beijing Olympics

    Japan has decided not to send a government delegation to the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, Reuters reported.Why it matters: A number of countries, including the U.S., have announced diplomatic boycotts of the Beijing Games to protest human rights abuses committed by China's government.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.But although Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno noted during the Friday briefing that Japan "believes that respect for human right

  • The Only Black Female Hotelier in Morocco Takes Us Insider Her Marrakesh Property

    The consummate hotelier has successfully run a business for two decades and has no plans to slow down.

  • Undertakers, rabbis join global fight promoting COVID shots

    In Germany, Lutheran pastors are offering COVID-19 shots inside churches. In Israel’s science-skeptical ultra-Orthodox community, trusted rabbis are trying to change minds. A year after the COVID-19 vaccine became available, traditional public health campaigns promoting vaccination are often going unheeded.

  • Houston Airport Delays: Flights Grounded By Omicron COVID-19

    More than 8,000 flights to, from and inside the United States, including at Bush and Hobby airports, have been canceled due to COVID-19.

  • AP PHOTOS: Migrants stranded, cold at Belarus-Poland border

    On a sunny but freezing morning in a forested area of Belarus at the border with Poland, hundreds of migrants line up to receive hot food and water. Most of the migrants are fleeing conflict or hopelessness at home, and aim to reach Germany or other Western European countries.

  • 8-year-old girl hospitalized after bullet hits her during exercise class, Texas cops say

    Her mom was in the training facility when she was shot, officials say.

  • Russia may have withdrawn thousands of troops from Ukrainian border

    After amassing tens of thousands of troops on its shared border with Ukraine, Russia may be pulling back at least some of their forces. The unconfirmed report comes from a Russian news agency, citing Russian military sources. However, a sizable force of up to 100,000 troops remain near the border. Daniel Treisman, a professor in the political science department at UCLA, joined CBSN's Elise Preston to discuss these latest developments.

  • Venezuela Says Oil Output Topped More Than 1 Million Barrels a Day

    (Bloomberg) -- Venezuela says it’s pumping the most oil since harsh U.S. sanctions strangled state-owned oil company Petroleos de Venezuela SA more than two years ago. Not everyone believes it. Most Read from BloombergCoronavirus Can Persist for Months After Traversing BodyCDC Reduces Isolation Time; Apple Shuts NYC Stores: Virus UpdateWorld Hits Record Daily Covid Cases as Omicron Mars ChristmasFauci Says Domestic Travel Vaccination Rule Should Be ConsideredLet’s Move In Together (And You Can H

  • Kemba Walker named NBA Player of the Week

    Former Boston Celtics point guard Kemba Walker's scorching hot stretch since returning to the rotation for the New York Knicks has been rewarded.

  • Polish president vetoes media bill, U.S. welcomes move

    WARSAW (Reuters) -Poland's president vetoed a media bill that critics said was aimed at silencing a Discovery-owned news channel that is critical of the government, citing worries about the strain the law would put on relations with Washington. The move allows NATO-member Poland to sidestep a potentially explosive row with the United States at a time of heightened tension in eastern Europe amid what some countries see as increased Russian assertiveness. However, the decision means that a project voted through parliament by the ruling nationalist Law and Justice (PiS) has been blocked by a president elected as their ally.

  • Nicola Sturgeon ‘better off moving out of government HQ’ than making it go green

    Nicola Sturgeon’s demand that Scotland’s homes and offices replace their gas heating systems by 2030 is so difficult to implement in her government’s headquarters that she has been advised to consider moving out and selling it.

  • Local hospital declarers a health crisis

    Local hospital declarers a health crisis

  • 3 Top Chip Stocks to Buy in 2022 to Ride the EV Megatrend

    With millions of these vehicles sold every year around the globe, it's no wonder lots of start-ups in the industry have gone public recently to try and capitalize on this massive opportunity. Chips and related circuitry are gobbling up a bigger share of the inputs required to produce a modern vehicle. Three such suppliers that look like buys headed into 2022 are NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ: NXPI), Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU), and Texas Instruments (NASDAQ: TXN).

  • 4 things to know about Bulgasal: Immortal Souls

    Bulgasal literally means impossible to kill, or “bu ke sha” in Mandarin.

  • Madrid's free COVID tests struggle to keep up with demand

    Demand for free COVID-19 testing kits provided by Madrid's regional government far outstripped supply on Tuesday, with long queues forming outside pharmacies in what has become a common scene since the Omicron variant began driving up infection. It was a similar story in Italy, where long lines have developed at some drive-in testing centres while many chemists have reported being deluged with requests for tests as infections climb. Madrid-based pharmacist Cristina Sanchez said she had only received 20 test kits to distribute on Tuesday as part of a plan to reinforce supply after pharmacies started running out of paid tests, but there were already more than 30 people waiting ouside when she opened.

  • The best post-Christmas video game deals at Amazon, Walmart, Gamestop and Target

    Save on Spider-Man, Final Fantasy, Mortal Kombat and more.

  • Family enduring holidays without Rhonda Pattelena, woman slain at York Beach

    Murder defendant Jeffrey Buchannan still hadn't been arraigned, more than eight months after Rhonda Pattelena's public slaying in York Beach.

  • Michelle Lodzinski's conviction in son's death overturned by state Supreme Court

    The ruling was announced Tuesday two months after the Supreme Court agreed to reconsider its previous split decision

  • Ranked: The Salaries of Tom Holland and Other ‘Spider-Man’ Actors

    As a hugely popular comic book and blockbuster staple, Spider-Man has proved to be a lucrative character for nearly every actor who's played him. Now, with "Spider-Man: No Way Home" in theaters - it...