'Tuskegee always looms in our minds': Some fear black Americans, hardest hit by coronavirus, may not get vaccine

David Graham is a nurse practitioner who spends his days and nights treating coronavirus patients. He's also a 41-year-old black man who learned in high school how doctors failed to treat hundreds of black men in a federal study for their syphilis, so isn't inclined to trust the government to get a vaccine for the pandemic right.

African Americans, who are being infected and killed by COVID-19 at a much higher rate than whites, are 40% less likely to get flu shots, a study out last year showed, and some fear they will be reluctant to get the coronavirus vaccine when one is released. A historical distrust of the health care system, which has far fewer physicians of color and a record of discrimination and mistreatment, gets much of the blame, experts say.

"For African Americans of a certain age group, Tuskegee always looms in our minds," said Graham.

In 1997, former President Bill Clinton issued a formal apology for the U.S. Public Health Service study that started in 1932. Men who were mostly poor and illiterate sharecroppers were enrolled in a study of syphilis and hundreds were not given penicillin when it was found to be a cure. Dozens of men died and countless others were infected.

Today, black Americans are dying of COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus, at much higher rates compared with other Americans in some major cities. Of the 512 coronavirus-related deaths In Louisiana for example, about 360, or 70%, were African American even though blacks comprise less than a third of the state's population.

Most federal officials and states are not keeping track or releasing racial data on COVID-19 victims. The reasons cited for the higher death toll include higher rates of chronic illness, especially heart disease and diabetes, and higher rate of exposure to infected people in jobs that require face-to-face contact.

Racial disparities persist: Black people dying from coronavirus at much higher rates in cities across the US

Fighting fear with vaccine facts

The resistance to vaccines is unwarranted, said Dr. Garth Graham, vice president of community health and impact at CVS Health. Citing Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data, he notes the flu vaccine prevents millions of illnesses and flu-related doctors visits and complications each year.

Another major study, he said, showed the flu vaccine can significantly reduce a child’s risk of dying from flu. Children with underlying high-risk medical conditions saw their risk reduced by half and the risk of death dropped by nearly two-thirds for healthy children.

Given such strong arguments for vaccination, Graham said racial disparities in flu vaccines can be lessened if not eliminated.

"The history of Tuskegee notwithstanding, you should not assume resistance to vaccines because it could be a lack of appropriate outreach," said Graham. "Are we designing and pushing the campaign enough so we're reaching all communities?"