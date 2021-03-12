Conflict grows between US and allies over vaccine supply

  • A healthcare worker administers a dose of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine to a woman at the Brussels Expo center in Brussels, Thursday, March 4, 2021. The Expo is one of the largest vaccination centers in Belgium. (AP Photo/Olivier Matthys)
  • President Joe Biden passes a note to Secretary of State Antony Blinken, during a virtual meeting with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison and Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, from the State Dining Room of the White House, Friday, March 12, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
  • White House press secretary Jen Psaki speaks with reporters in the James Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House, Friday, March 12, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
  • Police officers and wait in a line to receive their COVID-19 vaccine at the Brussels Expo center in Brussels, Thursday, March 4, 2021. The Expo is one of the largest vaccination centers in Belgium. (AP Photo/Olivier Matthys)
  • Police officers and others sit in a waiting zone after receiving their COVID-19 vaccine at the Brussels Expo center in Brussels, Thursday, March 4, 2021. The Expo is one of the largest vaccination centers in Belgium. (AP Photo/Olivier Matthys)
1 / 5

Virus Outbreak Belgium

A healthcare worker administers a dose of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine to a woman at the Brussels Expo center in Brussels, Thursday, March 4, 2021. The Expo is one of the largest vaccination centers in Belgium. (AP Photo/Olivier Matthys)
ZEKE MILLER, RAF CASERT, and SAMUEL PETREQUIN
·6 min read

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden’s administration is stockpiling tens of millions of doses of a COVID-19 vaccine whose authorization in the U.S. remains uncertain, frustrating U.S. allies who say those doses should be used now to save lives overseas.

The standoff is part of a growing global debate over who should have access to hundreds of millions of doses of vaccine that pharmaceutical companies are churning out in the U.S. Besides generating ill will, Biden's insistence on an excess supply for America is potentially creating new openings for geopolitical rivals Russia and China.

A two-dose vaccine from AstraZeneca has received emergency clearance from the European Union and World Health Organization but not from the U.S. Now America's partners are prodding Biden to release his supply, noting that the administration has lined up enough doses of three already-authorized vaccines to cover every American adult by the end of May and the entire U.S. population by the end of July.

AstraZeneca says that the U.S.-produced vaccines are “owned” by the U.S. government and that sending them overseas would require White House approval.

“We understand other governments may have reached out to the U.S. government about donation of AstraZeneca doses, and we’ve asked the U.S. government to give thoughtful consideration to these requests,” Gonzalo Viña, a spokesman for AstraZeneca, said in a statement.

Even though the 27-nation European Union is eager to relaunch a more fruitful trans-Atlantic relationship after the bruising Trump presidency, the vaccine issue is proving to be a thorny topic, with some in Europe seeing it as a continuation of former President Donald Trump’s “America First” focus.

EU member states’ ambassadors discussed the challenge this week. The German government said on Friday it was in contact with U.S. officials about vaccine supplies but stressed that the European Commission has the lead when it comes to procuring shots for member states.

Biden and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen have directed representatives to discuss supply chains in the vaccine production.

“Hopefully, we will be in a position on both sides of the Atlantic to ensure that sufficient quantities of vaccine doses are distributed out in line with the schedule so as to complete the vaccination campaigns,” EU commission chief spokesman Eric Mamer said.

Well over 10 million doses of AstraZeneca’s vaccine are stockpiled in the U.S. for use here.

“We want to be oversupplied and overprepared,” White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Friday, so Americans can still be swiftly vaccinated in the event of unforeseen issues with the existing production timeline.

“We have not provided doses from the U.S. government to anyone,” she said.

Asked about the stockpiled vaccine, White House COVID-19 coordinator Jeff Zients said, “We have a small inventory of AstraZeneca so, if approved, we can g et that inventory out to the American people as quickly as possible.” He said the U.S. was following the same procedure it used for the already-authorized vaccines.

Drug manufacturers that received federal assistance in developing or expanding vaccine manufacturing were required to sell their first doses to the U.S. In the case of AstraZeneca, whose vaccine was initially expected to be the first to receive federal emergency authorization, the government ordered 300 million doses — enough for 150 million Americans — before issues with the vaccine’s clinical trial held up clearance..

The company said this month it believes it will have roughly 30 million doses available to the U.S. government by the end of March, and an additional 20 million by the end of April.

As foreign regulators have moved ahead with the shot, the U.S. has not dropped its contractual claim on the initial doses produced in America.

That policy has also come under criticism from U.S. neighbors Canada and Mexico, which have been forced to seek vaccine manufactured on a different continent, rather than across the border. Meanwhile, the Biden administration has purchased enough doses of Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson to inoculate 150 million more people than the U.S. population by the end of the year.

The U.S. has also ordered 110 million doses of vaccine from Novavax, which is expected to file for emergency authorization as soon as next month.

AstraZeneca’s 30,000-person U.S. trial didn’t complete enrollment until January. The company hasn’t given any hints of when initial results might be ready beyond an executive telling Congress last month he expected it would be “soon.”

The European Union, amid its own stumbling vaccine rollout, appears increasingly resigned to the Biden administration retaining control of the U.S. doses.

The EU is at odds with AstraZeneca, too, because the company is delivering far fewer doses to the bloc than it had promised. Of the initial order for 80 million in the first quarter this year, the company will be struggling to deliver half.

Despite shortages at home and often being accused of vaccine protectionism itself, the 27-nation bloc has allowed the export of well over 34 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines in past weeks, including 953,723 to the United States.

Meanwhile, Russia and China have used their domestically produced vaccines for strategic leverage.

China has pledged roughly half a billion doses to more than 45 countries, according to a country-by-country tally by The Associated Press. Four of China’s many vaccine makers are claiming they will be able to produce at least 2.6 billion doses this year.

Russia has sent millions of doses of its Sputnik V vaccine to countries around the world, even as it vaccinates its own population. Analysts say a goal of this vaccine diplomacy is to bolster Russia’s image as a scientific, technological and benevolent power, especially as other countries encounter shortages of COVID-19 vaccines because richer nations are scooping up the Western-made versions.

Israel, which has vaccinated more than half of its population with Pfizer vaccines produced in Europe, has also attempted to use vaccine diplomacy to reward allies.

Biden did move to have the U.S. contribute financially to the United Nations- and World Health Organization-backed COVAX alliance, which will help share vaccine with more than 90 lower and middle-income nations, but the U.S. has yet to commit to sharing any doses.

___

Casert and Petrequin reported from Brussels. Danika Kirka in London, Frank Jordans in Berlin and Lauran Neergaard in Washington contributed.

___

Follow all of AP’s pandemic coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic, https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-vaccine and https://apnews.com/UnderstandingtheOutbreak

Recommended Stories

  • Jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny taken to undisclosed location

    Lawyers for jailed Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny said Friday he has been removed from the detention center where he was quarantining before transfer to a penal colony, and that prison officials refuse to say where he is.Why it matters: The U.S. and European Union have demanded Navalny's release and sanctioned Russian officials for his poisoning in August with the nerve agent Novichok, a calling card of the Russian security services.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Navalny, an anti-corruption activist often described as "the man Putin fears most," was sentenced to 2.5 years in prison in February for violating parole while recovering from the assassination attempt in Germany.Prison authorities said earlier this week that they would only tell Navalny's family where he was being transferred, but Navalny's lawyers say the family has not yet been informed, per The Moscow Times. Адвокаты Алексея съездили в ИК-2 в Покрове. Там им сказали, что никакой информации о доставлении Навального нет и вообще у учреждения «короткий день». Было 15.30. Где Алексей, по-прежнему неизвестно, и ФСИН явно собирается скрывать это как можно дольше— Alexey Navalny (@navalny) March 12, 2021 Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • White House says it's holding onto AstraZeneca COVID-19 shots for Americans

    The White House is holding onto some doses of AstraZeneca Plc's COVID-19 vaccine so they can be given to Americans quickly if authorized by the U.S. health regulator, a top administration official said Friday. AstraZeneca has produced doses of its COVID-19 vaccine in the United States, where it has yet to be approved. The vaccine developed with Oxford University has been authorized for use in the European Union and many other countries.

  • Goodwill Zwelithini: South Africa's straight-talking Zulu king

    King Goodwill Zwelithini backed age-old practices but was at times criticised for his politics.

  • Hong Kong politician worries China's latest move will give Beijing more power

    Since massive anti-government and anti-China protests erupted in Hong Kong over much of 2019, Chinese officials have been clamping down on the once-semi-autonomous financial hub to muzzle pro-democracy politicians and popular support. A vote in Beijing to restructure Hong Kong's electoral system will add more seats to the city's political bodies, and an opposition politician and activist worries most of the people filling those seats will be Beijing loyalists. CBS News Asia correspondent Ramy Inocencio reports.

  • Pfizer data from Israel finds vaccine prevents 94% of asymptomatic infections

    The Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine was at least 97% effective in preventing symptomatic COVID-19 cases and 94% effective against asymptomatic infection, according to real-world data from Israel released on Thursday.Why it matters: The latest analysis from Israel, where a world-leading 44% of the population has received two vaccine doses, suggests that the Pfizer vaccine could significantly reduce asymptomatic transmission — a key driver of infections — in addition to preventing severe illness and death.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeDetails: The analysis came from real-world data collected between Jan. 17 and March 6 in Israel. Vaccine effectiveness was measured two weeks after the patient received their second dose.The shot was found to be 97% effective at preventing symptomatic cases, hospitalizations and deaths, supporting Pfizer's clinical trial findings that said it was 95% effective.Unvaccinated people were 44 times more likely to develop symptomatic coronavirus and 29 times more likely to die from the virus.The analysis was also conducted at a time when more than 80% of the tested specimens were the B.1.1.7 coronavirus variant first discovered in the U.K. — providing real-world evidence of the Pfizer vaccine's effectiveness against one of the more contagious strains.Worth noting: This data has not yet been peer-reviewed. Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • 'It is a good vaccine': European countries criticised for suspending AstraZeneca as Bulgaria and Thailand delay jab

    European politicians have moved to defend the AstraZeneca vaccine as Bulgaria became the latest European country to suspend its use over fears it causes blood clots. The health ministers of Belgium and the Netherlands said that their countries would continue to use the jab after the European Medicines Agency said it was safe to use. “There is no reason to stop,’ Dutch health minister Hugo De Jonge said. ‘It is a good vaccine.” Denmark, Iceland and Norway stopped administering the Oxford University jab on Thursday after a death from a blood clot in Denmark. On Friday morning, Bulgaria's government said it would not resume use of the vaccine until the European Medicines Agency had sent a written statement dispelling all doubts about the vaccine's safety. Italy and Austria temporarily stopped using a specific batch of the coronavirus vaccine after another person died. Thailand suspended its roll out of the AstraZeneca jab as fears around the vaccine grew. Belgian minister of health Frank Vandenbroucke criticised the Danish decision. “There is absolutely no indication that there is a problem with blood clotting,” he said. He said: "It is difficult to understand what the Danes are doing. Unfortunately, people regularly die from blood clots. It's not that people vaccinated with the AstraZeneca vaccine are more likely to have blood clotting problems.”

  • Brazil's SEB plans Nasdaq listing for $500 million premium schools business

    Brazilian education group Grupo SEB plans to spin off its premium K-12 schools business and list it on Nasdaq, controlling shareholder and chief executive Chaim Zaher told Reuters. Zaher is a long time investor in Brazilian for-profit education and owns stakes in Yduqs Participacoes, formerly known as Estacio, and Cogna Educacao. In recent years, Zaher has changed course and invested in developing K-12 schools, mainly private bilingual ones.

  • Sara Netanyahu, wife of Israeli PM, recovering after surgery

    Sara Netanyahu, the wife of the Israeli prime minister, is recovering after having her appendix removed, his office said Friday. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office said she is in good condition, and the Netanyahus thanked the numerous public figures who had wished her well. Benjamin Netanyahu is on trial for corruption and fighting for his political career ahead of elections later this month.

  • Gov. Whitmer facing scrutiny for handling of coronavirus in nursing homes

    Daughter of Michigan coronavirus nursing home victim Jamie Nicholson weighs in on pandemic response from Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

  • UK travellers can go to France as country relaxes travel ban

    France on Thursday announced it was unilaterally easing some Covid restrictions on international travel to and from Britain and six other countries outside the European Union. However, some of the countries in question complained they had not been informed of the decision with the UK tourism board warning that the notion the French could pop over the channel starting this weekend “seems rather premature”. France is struggling to stem a third wave and ramp up vaccinations. While infections are relatively stable nationwide, intensive care occupancy is rising and three regions - the northern Hauts-de-France, Paris and Provence-Alpes-Côtes d’Azur - are in a “tense and worrying” situation, warned health minister Olivier Véran on Thursday. Most parts of France, including Paris, have avoided a lockdown and are instead living under a 6pm curfew. However, with a new Covid patient entering intensive care “every 12 minutes”, the French capital may have to transfer “dozens or even hundreds” of Covid patients if ICU occupancy continues to rise at the current rate, Mr Véran warned. If that was insufficient, the government would take "the necessary measures" to rein it in. Where can I go on holiday now?

  • Brady agrees extension with Buccaneers through 2022

    Brady last month led the Buccaneers to their second Super Bowl title in his first season with the club when they beat defending champions Kansas City Chiefs, with the 43-year-old securing a record-extending seventh championship ring in the process. "In pursuit of 8...LFG @Buccaneers we're keeping the band together," Brady tweeted https://twitter.com/TomBrady/status/1370423289550635009.

  • Hunt for vaccine slots often leads through scheduling maze

    The road to a COVID-19 shot often leads through a maze of scheduling systems: Some vaccine seekers spend days or weeks trying to book online appointments. The technological obstacles are familiar to L. Shapley Bassen, a 74-year-old retired English teacher and editor in East Greenwich, Rhode Island. “A lot of us don’t sleep at night worrying about whether or not we’ll be able to get in,” Bassen said.

  • House passes bill to expand background checks for gun sales

    “A vote is what we need,” Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said.

  • WHO: Guinea Ebola outbreak likely from human source

    Guinea's current Ebola outbreak is likely to have been sparked by a latent infection in the human population from the last outbreak rather than from the virus jumping the species barrier again, a World Health Organization official said on Friday. At least 18 cases of Ebola have been reported in Guinea's first resurgence of the virus since the 2013-16 outbreak which was the worst in history and spread through West Africa, killing thousands. The WHO's top emergencies official Mike Ryan told a briefing the preliminary finding based on initial genetic sequencing was "remarkable" because of the period of time the virus appeared to have lingered on.

  • Exclusive: AstraZeneca to seek U.S. authorization for COVID-19 vaccine this month or early next - sources

    AstraZeneca Plc is preparing to file for U.S. emergency use authorization (EUA) for its COVID-19 vaccine later this month or early April after accumulating enough data to judge the inoculation's efficacy, sources with knowledge of the ongoing clinical trial told Reuters on Friday. The number of COVID-19 cases among those who got the vaccine versus infections in participants who received a placebo will show how effective the AstraZeneca shot was at preventing illness in those age 18 and over. The AstraZeneca vaccine, developed in collaboration with Oxford University, has been authorized for use in theEuropean Union and many countries but not yet by U.S. regulators.

  • WH stands firm on holding onto vaccine supply

    The White House says the U.S. will hold onto the small stockpile of AstraZeneca vaccine although it has yet to be approved in the for use. This comes as American allies are struggling to get enough doses for vulnerable populations. (March 12)

  • Novavax Shares Jump After UK Vaccine Trial: Technical Levels To Watch

    Novavax Inc. (NASDAQ: NVAX) shares were rallying Friday following the announcement of data from the company's U.K. coronavirus vaccine trial. Here's a technical outlook on the Novavax stock charts to help traders evaluate whether now is the time to buy or time to sell the stock. Novavax Technical Levels To Watch: The 5-minute Novavax stock chart above shows the stock ran up sharply during extended hours and is now seeing a correction to the downside. A potential support for the stock exists near the the psychological level of $200. The stock peaked during extended hours near $235. This area held as a resistance previously and could hold as a resistance level in the future. Short-term bulls would like to see the stock break out over resistance with a period of consolidation before the price might make its next higher move. Short-term bears would like to see the price fall through the support level and consolidate below before a further downward move may be possible. The daily chart above shows Friday’s gap up may have pushed the price above a previous resistance level near $200. Now the chart looks to be trading in a channel between $200 and $330. Bulls would like to see the stock stay in the channel and slowly rise throughout the channel before the price may eventually break above resistance. A break above resistance with some consolidation can help the price see new levels. Bears would like to see the price fall back below the potential support with consolidation before the price moves lower. Novavax is trading with a market cap of $15.4 billion. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaFord Shares See Slight Correction Thursday: Technical Levels To WatchApple Stock Trades Higher Alongside Dow Jones: Technical Levels To Watch© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • 'We are going to have to save ourselves,' Black community fights deadly COVID vaccine conspiracy theories

    The Black community is fighting conspiracy theories and lies about COVID-19 vaccines on Facebook and Twitter to get more Black Americans vaccinated.

  • A man broke into the Air Force One base and walked aboard a plane unnoticed until his 'mouse ears' cap gave him away

    The trespasser told officials that he came to Joint Andrews Base "because he wanted to see airplanes," an Air Force report said.

  • Joe Biden Condemns Rise in Hate Crimes Against Asian-Americans: 'It Must Stop'

    In his first primetime address to the nation on Thursday, President Joe Biden condemned the rise in hate crimes against Asian-Americans amid the pandemic.