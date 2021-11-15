Tutor accused of molesting his 12-year-old student in a Broward County public library

David J. Neal
·1 min read

A 63-year-old sixth-grade teacher molested one of his tutoring students, a 12-year-old girl, in a private study room of a public library, Plantation police said.

Leslie Wolfe was arrested Thursday and charged with lewd and lascivious molestation of a victim, age 12 to 16, by an adult and lewd and lascivious conduct by an adult. Broward County jail records say Wolfe’s bond has been set at $150,000 and he had yet to post as of Monday afternoon.

Wolfe teaches sixth grade at Bethlehem Junior Academy, 6855 W. Commercial Blvd. in Tamarac. School officials didn’t return a message left with the receptionist by a Miami Herald reporter.

Police say the lewd and lascivious behavior occurred at the West Broward Regional Library, 8601 W. Broward Blvd., during a private tutoring session. As Wolfe has tutored numerous kids in the past, police wonder if there are any other victims.

The case is being handled by Plantation police detective Miguel Lopez at 954-797-2218.

Miami-Dade high school teacher charged with lewd and lascivious molestation of two girls

