TutorCam's Success Spreads Beyond Classrooms

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- California inventor Brandon Kennington created the TutorCam earlier this year to help teachers connect with students remotely during the COVID-19 pandemic.

It was an instant success.

NBC's Today Show proclaimed TutorCams a "Must-Have" and "Fall Favorite".

A Chicago elementary teacher described her TutorCam as "life changing" and Joel, a 21-year-old with an intellectual disability, made incredible strides with his speech pathologist at the Wilson Workforce Rehabilitation Center in Virginia after they introduced TutorCams to online sessions.

Brandon knew his TutorCams would provide a simple and inexpensive way to bridge the remote learning gap between teachers and students.

Word quickly spread about TutorCams.

They are being used by businesses, musicians, band leaders, Dungeons & Dragons players, writing prompt parties and families during Zoom, Google Meet and other video conferencing calls.

"It has been great to see," Brandon, a Purdue University mechanical engineering graduate who invented TutorCams after volunteering to teach a math class via Google Meet at his kids' Los Angeles elementary school in March, said. Brandon could see the students' faces. They could see his. Brandon realized an extra camera focused on his pencil and paper on his desk would show students how he worked through math problems.

TutorCams are document camera stands that turn a smartphone or tablet into a document camera. You do not need an app or additional software. Insert your smartphone or tablet into the TutorCam Pro (or smartphone into the more nimble TutorCam Go), sign into the online meeting you are already logged into with your laptop, PC or tablet and you create an extra camera view.

The potential for TutorCams in video conferencing appears endless.

Telemedicine doctors, lawyers, drama teachers, fashion designers, interior decorators, religious leaders, and sports coaches forced by the pandemic to communicate via Zoom etc. can integrate TutorCams to broadcast documents, scripts, diagrams, sketches, Bible passages or playbooks.

TutorCams add an extra camera for YouTube tutorials and product demonstrations. Online chefs can use a TutorCam to shoot their cutting boards or mixing bowls. Online tutorials on nail artistry, jewelry design, scrapbooking, hobby-craft, stamp collecting, knitting, calligraphy, Lego building and guitar/piano/drum lessons can also benefit from TutorCams.

Twitch game streamers, chess players, puzzle wars/group puzzle nights, magicians, friends playing boardgames and families connecting around the world can use TutorCams.

