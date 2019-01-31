A Tutorial on Social Security's Asset Reserves

For nearly eight decades, the Social Security program has played a vital role in ensuring the financial well-being of tens of millions of seniors. An analysis from the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities finds that Social Security is responsible for keeping more than 22 million people out of poverty, including over 15 million seniors, whom the program is first and foremost designed to protect.

But no matter how important Social Security is to aged beneficiaries, the long-term disabled, survivors, or other folks who might otherwise qualify for a benefit, there's always been confusion regarding how the program operates. Perhaps no aspect of Social Security creates more question marks than the program's asset reserves. Let's take a thorough look at what these asset reserves are, and why they've been so vital over the past three decades.

A folded hundred dollar bill and twenty dollar bill partially covering a Social Security card. More

Image source: Getty Images.

In short, asset reserves = aggregate net cash surpluses

To better understand Social Security's asset reserves, you first need a basic grasp of Social Security's two primary trust funds: the Old-Age and Survivors Insurance Trust (OASI) and the Disability Insurance Trust (DI). As the names imply, the OASI pays out benefits to aged beneficiaries and the eligible survivors of deceased workers, whereas the DI covers the long-term disabled and any spouses or children who might also qualify on behalf of a disabled worker. These programs are often referenced as one, known as the "OASDI" for simplicity, albeit keep in mind that these are two separate trusts.

The unwritten goal of lawmakers has been for Social Security's OASDI to collect more in annual revenue than it's paying out. In doing so, the program will run a net cash surplus at the end of the year. The aggregate balance of all of these net cash surpluses is what becomes Social Security's asset reserves, or excess cash. Just as you earn wages by working, and then pay your bills, and (hopefully) have money left over at the end of your pay period to put into savings or investments, lawmakers aim to have Social Security do the same.

Since the Reagan administration passed the last major overhaul of Social Security in 1983, the OASDI has run a net cash surplus every year. These surpluses ranged from just over $3 billion in 1986, to a stretch between 1999 and 2009 where $117.2 billion to $179.3 billion was socked away each year. As of Dec. 31, 2018, according to the Social Security Administration, the program was just shy of $5 billion in surplus money away from $2.9 trillion saved.