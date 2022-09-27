Tuttle driver involved in fatality collision faces manslaughter charges, $1 million bond

Sep. 27—A Grady County man is behind bars following a collision that resulted in the death of a Lawton teenager.

Eric Nunez, 33, of Tuttle, was arraigned on Monday afternoon. He is facing felony charges and a $1 million bond.

Nunez was driving a pickup behind an SUV headed westbound on the H.E. Bailey Turnpike at 11:54 p.m. on Sept. 24. He was speeding when he struck the SUV on the rear driver's side, which caused the SUV to depart the road at mile marker 89, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

The SUV rolled several times before coming to rest. Multiple agencies responded to the incident. A 13-year-old male was pronounced dead at the scene. A 12-year-old male was hospitalized with injuries. One adult, David Hicks, 45, was admitted to OU Medical Center in critical condition. Another adult, Diedra Hicks, 36, was treated and released. All were from Lawton.

After the crash, Nunez continued driving westbound on the turnpike, according to documents filed at the Grady County Courthouse on Monday.

A Chickasha Police Officer made contact with Nunez at mile marker 83.5, where the suspect's vehicle was parked. The pickup had fresh damage rear right corner and extensive damage to the front, according to court documents.

Nunez was detained. The Chickasha Police Officer said Nunez admitted he was the driver of the pickup and believed he was still in Oklahoma City. The accident took place near Amber in Grady County.

The officer reported that Nunez had a strong odor of alcohol on his breath, was unsteady on his feet and his speech was slurred. Nunez was confused about his whereabouts and said he had not been involved in a crash, the affidavit said.

An OHP Trooper arrived on scene and arrested Nunez. The trooper reported Nunez was unsteady on his feet and appeared to be intoxicated. A clear glass pipe was found inside the driver door compartment with white residue, according to court documents.

Nunez was transported to Grady Memorial Hospital for a blood test and then to the Grady County Jail. He was booked on several charges including manslaughter, leaving the scene of a fatality accident and unlawful possession of paraphernalia, according to the Grady County Law Enforcement Center.