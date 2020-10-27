TUV Rheinland Adds State-of-the-Art 3m Semi-Anechoic Chamber to IoT/Wireless Excellence Center

The TUV Rheinland IoT/Wireless Excellence Center in Fremont, CA adds new 3m automated test chamber for EMC/EMI testing

LITTLETON, Mass., Oct. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TUV Rheinland of North America today announced that the IoT/Wireless Excellence Center in Fremont, California has expanded its EMC/EMI testing capacity with the installation of a new, state-of-the-art 3m Semi-Anechoic chamber. This announcement follows the August release discussing the addition of Wireless Coexistence testing capability in Pleasanton, CA, the July release about the expansion of TUV Rheinland’s Excellence Center Program, and the implementation of its “Under One Roof” service strategy.



The IoT/Wireless Excellence Center is now able to automate EMC/EMI testing in the new 3m Semi-Anechoic chamber. The state-of-the-art automation digitizes test results and reduces testing times. It’s capability allows for clients to review results in nearly real time, even when off-site. In addition, the facility has capabilities to test wireless protocols, perform SAR/OTA testing, and other regulatory services. The addition of the 3m chamber improves efficiencies and will support the Bay Area industries by providing access to timely testing and comprehensive services.

Jonathan Kotrba, Vice President Products Group, TUV Rheinland Americas says, “We are excited to grow with the technology leaders of the Bay Area and provide them with industry leading automation in testing and added capacity to meet their needs. Our customers will benefit from quicker testing, and for customers who need EMC/EMI testing in combination with wireless testing, we are able to provide a single stop, comprehensive solution.”

The “Under One Roof” effort began in 2017 with the opening of the IoT/Wireless Excellence Center in Fremont, CA. TUV Rheinland now has 6 Excellence Centers across the US and the addition of the 3m chamber in Fremont is the latest step in the program’s goal of partnering with our customers to become the best comprehensive service delivery option in the industry. To learn more, visit www.tuv.com.

