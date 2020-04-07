Tuya Smart Announces Fritz Werder as North American General Manager

SAN JOSE, Calif., April 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Global IoT platform leader Tuya Smart, today announced the appointment of Fritz Werder as General Manager and Head of North America. Werder will lead business development, marketing, service and channel strategies. Additionally, Fritz will continue driving Tuya's partner collaborations with leading brands and manufacturers to co-create smart home, security, lighting, and entertainment products using Tuya's cloud, connectivity, and mobile application services.

"It's an exciting time to be involved in the IoT industry; smart products are transforming homes and businesses around the world, and Tuya Smart is at the forefront of this movement," said Werder. "Tuya's clear, differentiated strategy of providing best-in-class services and affordable choices in connectivity solutions, combined with their strong leadership team, will continue to accelerate the IoT market."

Prior to joining Tuya, Werder spent 17 years at Legrand, a global electrical manufacturer, leading their Home Systems product line brands, developing IoT product solutions, implementing go-to-market strategies and building relationships with key partners.

"We're excited to welcome Fritz Werder to our North American operations and our global team," added Alex Yang, COO and co-founder of Tuya Smart. "He's a proven customer-centric executive, with significant market and product expertise"



Werder is in charge of leading the expansion of key customer relationships, discovering new vertical market opportunities and evolving Tuya's organizational structure to maximize global collaboration and efficiency. He'll also direct his teams to bring the voice of the customer back to global engineering and product leaders to ensure local customers' needs are met by Tuya offerings and services.

About Tuya

Tuya provides a global-leading AI+IoT platform that brings smart products to life for manufacturers, brands, OEMs and retail chains. The platform offers hardware access, cloud services and app development. Tuya also helps brands upgrade their technology and business models, enabling them to deliver smart devices to meet consumer demand. The company serves more than 180,000 clients in over 190 countries who are delivering over 90 thousand Powered by Tuya products, covering 500 types of products, including lighting, appliances, environmental and surveillance equipment. Tuya is internationally operated, with local headquarters in the U.S., China, Germany, Japan and India.

For more information, please visit Tuya's Website, LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter or YouTube.

