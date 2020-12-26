TV in 2021: Shows coming to the small screen

Lizo Mzimba - Entertainment correspondent
Sex Education and Line of Duty
Sex Education's third season will air on Netflix, while Kelly Macdonald joins Line of Duty

Like so many aspects of everyday life, the coronavirus outbreak has had a significant and continuing impact on TV production during 2020.

New safety protocols mean that high-end drama in particular can't be produced at the same rate as before.

It's created an element of uncertainty over what will reach our TV screens in 2021, but that doesn't mean that the next 12 months won't see some popular and potentially superb programmes.

(Transmission dates are given where known.)

Doctor Who (BBC One)

Doctor Who
Doctor Who

The time-travel drama will be back on New Year's Day, that at least is for certain, with Jodie Whittaker's Doctor once again taking on the show's most famous enemy in Revolution of the Daleks (the best episode yet of Whittaker's time in the Tardis). What's less certain is when the next full series will air. Production is under way, but Covid-19 restrictions mean the team is aiming for eight episodes rather than the 11 (including a festive special) of the past few of years. The new series reaching viewers in 2021 is still the plan, but like so many other shows, uncertainty means it's not impossible that that could change.

WandaVision (Disney+)

Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) and Vision (Paul Bettany)
Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) and Vision (Paul Bettany)

The first footage from the Marvel spin-off series features the characters Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) and Vision (Paul Bettany) living what appears to be a sitcom-inspired suburban existence but with something dark and mysterious lurking in the fringes. Like all the Marvel series, it is designed to be enjoyed as a standalone story. But Kevin Feige, the producer who oversees the entire Marvel Universe, has confirmed it will also act as a precursor to events in subsequent Marvel big screen movies, specifically 2022's Doctor Strange sequel Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, starring Benedict Cumberbatch.

Sex Education (Netflix)

Sex Education
Emma Mackey and Asa Butterfield are two of the stars of Sex Education

Production got under way on the third series of the drama-comedy earlier in the month. The show's honest and forthright examination of the sex lives and frustrations of a group of students at Moordale Secondary has made Sex Education a huge hit with younger viewers, as well as helping it to achieve recognition at high profile awards ceremonies. In recent months Ncuti Gatwa has won both a Royal Television Society award and a Bafta Scotland award for his performance in the second series. With that series ending on a cliff hanger, audiences will be keen to see how events are resolved in 2021.

Conversations with Friends (BBC Three)

Sally Rooney
Sally Rooney: Will the adaptation of her debut novel be as big a hit as the small screen version of Normal People?

The BBC's adaptation of Sally Rooney's novel Normal People was one of the most talked-about shows of 2020. Now the writer's debut novel, Conversations With Friends, is also being adapted for TV, although no cast or transmission details have yet been released. Production of the Dublin-set story of two college students and their connection with a married couple has, like many other dramas, been delayed by Covid-19. So its arrival in 2021 may not be absolutely guaranteed. But the outstanding success of Normal People means that Conversations With Friends will be one of TV's most anticipated dramas whenever it does appear.

The Masked Singer (ITV)

The Masked Singer
The Masked Singer

Successful new entertainment formats are notoriously hard for broadcasters to come by, but the first series of The Masked Singer was a monster hit for ITV in every sense of the word. The show, which originated in South Korea, sees celebrities performing inside elaborate costumes. While the audience votes for which figure will be knocked out round by round, a panel tries to work out from a series of clues who might be lurking inside each outfit. The 2020 series featured celebrities ranging from former soap star Patsy Palmer to one-time home secretary Alan Johnson. The series was eventually won by Girls Aloud's Nicola Roberts. While technically the new series starts on Boxing Day, most of its drama will of course play out in 2021.

Line of Duty (BBC One)

Line of Duty
Line of Duty

After an unexpected break in filming caused by Covid-19, filming on the sixth series of Jed Mercurio's police drama was completed in November. This run of six episodes will feature guest star Kelly Macdonald as a detective chief inspector who falls under the gaze of anti-corruption unit AC-12. Little else is known about the storyline, but the conclusion of the last series means that it seems likely that it will focus on identifying the fourth of four corrupt police officers, with fans already speculating about whether the culprit will be a new character or a police officer that we already know?

Landscapers (Sky Atlantic)

Olivia Colman
Olivia Colman stars in this true-life crime drama

Oscar winner Olivia Colman has been cast as the lead in this true-life crime drama, based on events in Nottingham in 1998. The four-part series will explore how a quiet couple, Christopher and Susan Edwards, came to kill Susan's parents, and bury them in the garden of their home. The crime went undiscovered for more than a decade until the couple were arrested, convicted and jailed in 2014. Production has been delayed with the original director leaving the project and because of the impact of Covid-19, but filming is expected to start in 2021, from a script written by Colman's husband Ed Sinclair.

Loki (Disney+)

Tom Hiddleston
Tom Hiddleston returns as the Asgardian god of Mischief

Tom Hiddleston returns as the Asgardian god of Mischief and adopted brother of Thor in this series, which picks up in the aftermath of the multi-billion dollar grossing Avengers: Endgame. Few details have been revealed about what fan favourite Loki gets up to. But eagle-eyed comic book readers have already spotted references to the Time Variance Authority, a body which tries to maintain order in the increasingly complex Marvel multiverse, the Timekeepers and the comic book storyline called Vote Loki. Like WandaVision, it's highly likely that the series will be related to events in Marvel's big-screen stories.

The Serpent (BBC One)

The Serpent
The Serpent

This eight-part series, based on real events, tells the story of how conman and murderer Charles Sobhraj (Tahar Rahim) travelled across Thailand, Nepal and India in 1975 and 1976 posing as a gem dealer alongside his girlfriend Marie-Andrée Leclerc (Jenna Coleman), committing a catalogue of crimes including murder on the Asian hippie trail. The series follows the extensive crime spree which results in Sobhraj topping Interpol's most wanted list. The BBC clearly has high hopes for the series which launches in the prestigious New Year's Day slot previously occupied by shows like Dracula and Sherlock.

It's A Sin (Channel 4)

It&#39;s a Sin
It's a Sin

Long before writer Russell T Davies reinvented Doctor Who, he made a huge impact with his 1999 drama Queer As Folk. His new five-part Channel Four drama, It's A Sin, stars Olly Alexander (from music group Years & Years) as Ritchie Tozer, a gay teenager who moves to London at the time Aids began to appear in the early 1980s. The drama, which also features appearances from Neil Patrick Harris and Stephen Fry, follows a group of friends throughout the decade, as the Aids crisis begins to unfold.

The Pursuit of Love (BBC One/Amazon Prime)

The Pursuit of Love
The Pursuit of Love

Based on the Nancy Mitford classic of the same name, The Pursuit of Love stars Lily James and Emily Beecham as two cousins Linda and Fanny who embark on a cross-Europe adventure in search of love and marriage. But their different approaches begin to put a strain on their close friendship, with Fanny's steadier lifestyle clashing with Linda's more extroverted wish to follow her heart. The series, which is set between World War I and World War II, also stars Dominic West, Andrew Scott and Emily Mortimer, who has also adapted the story for TV.

Grace (ITV)

John Simm
John Simm will play novelist Peter James's Detective Superintendent Roy Grace

Based on Peter James's award-winning novels, which have sold more than 20 million copies worldwide, Grace stars John Simm as Brighton-based Detective Superintendent Roy Grace, a man devoted to his job. The two-part series starts with the disappearance of a man after a prank on his stag night appears to misfire. Grace is called in to investigate the mystery surrounding the successful property developer, who appears to have everything to live for, and slowly discovers that not everything is as it seems.

Follow us on Facebook or on Twitter @BBCNewsEnts. If you have a story suggestion email entertainment.news@bbc.co.uk.

Latest Stories

  • Human remains found at blast site of bomb-rigged vehicle playing message that it was about to explode

    Police believe the act was intentional

  • Israel 'launches attack in Syria' after low-flying planes terrify Beirut residents

    Israel was reported to have launched air strikes against military targets in Syria last night, after war planes flew low over Lebanon, terrifying local residents. The state-run Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA) quoted a military source blaming Israeli “aggression” for launching a “barrage of missiles” from the north of the Lebanese city of Tripoli towards Masyaf, in Syria’s Hama province. The source claimed that most of the missiles were intercepted by Syrian air defences, but the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a UK-based war monitor, said that a warehouse and missile factories had been destroyed, with “at least” six casualties. Explosions were reported after midnight in the area around Masyaf, north-west of Homs, which is a significant military area for President Bashar al-Assad’s regime, containing a military academy and scientific research centre believed to have been used to create chemical weapons. The Israeli military said it would not comment on reports in foreign media, but it has allegedly launched dozens of attacks against Iranian militias and other targets in Syria in recent years, with jets regularly crossing over Lebanese air space. Witnesses said that the Christmas Eve flights were louder than usual, however, frightening residents of Beirut who are still traumatised by the August 4 explosion at the city’s port that killed more than 200 people. The catastrophic blast, which destroyed large areas of the city, was caused after a huge store of ammonium nitrate was ignited by a fire. Tamara Qiblawi, a CNN producer based in the Lebanese capital, shared a video apparently showing “illegal overflights” of four Israeli jets. “You very often hear them here but very rarely do you see them,” she added. “These were exceptionally low altitude. Houses shook. Cats freaked out. Chills down people’s spines.” Quoting “reliable sources”, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said that the “Israeli strikes targeted military posts of regime forces and Iranian militias”. Syrian activists observed ambulances rushing to the scene of the explosions and the dead were all foreign paramilitaries loyal to President Assad, it added. One attack also targeted the research centre, where ground-attack missiles are developed and stored, and which has been hit several times by Israeli strikes in recent years, the Observatory said. The most recent attack in June, killed nine people, including four Syrians. The United States military has previously claimed that sarin gas, a deadly nerve agent, was being developed at the centre, which the Syrian authorities have denied. According to the SANA report, air defences hit “most” missiles before they reached their target. “Our air defences intercepted an Israeli attack on the Masyaf area,” it said.

  • 4 arrested in Mexico crash that killed current, ex-governor

    Four people have been arrested in connection with the 2018 crash of a helicopter that killed a central Mexican governor and her husband — who had preceded her as governor — authorities said Friday. The Agusta 109 helicopter crashed in flames 10 minutes after takeoff on Dec. 24 that year while carrying newly installed Puebla Gov. Martha Erika Alonso and her husband, former Gov. Rafael Moreno Valle, as well as three other people. The Puebla state prosecutor's office said the four suspects worked for a Rotor Flight Services, a company “related to the functioning of the aircraft,” It said the suspects were accused of culpable homicide, damage to another's property and false testimony.

  • Boston doctor has severe allergic reaction to Moderna COVID vaccine -NYT

    A doctor in Boston with a shellfish allergy developed a severe allergic reaction after receiving Moderna's coronavirus vaccine on Thursday, the New York Times reported on Friday, citing the doctor. Dr. Hossein Sadrzadeh, a geriatric oncology fellow at Boston Medical Center, said he had a severe reaction almost immediately after being vaccinated, feeling dizzy and with a racing heart, the NYT reported. It is the first severe reaction publicly linked to Moderna's vaccine, which is in its first week of a nationwide rollout.

  • Cuomo grants Christmas clemency to 21 people including women locked up for killing abusive partners

    Christmas clemency for women convicted of murder and manslaughter

  • River 'foam party' prompts Russian investigation

    While some social media users referred to the scene jokingly as 'a foam party', others expressed concern about the cause of it and a threat it may pose to nature. Russia's environment watchdog Rosprirodnadzor said its inspectors were investigating the incident which could have been caused by illegal dumping of chemicals. The watchdog also said minor traces of an oily substance - possibly used in the production of washing liquid - were found in the river and the samples were taken for further studies. The local prosecutor's office said it was conducting checks to identify a source of the illegal dumping.

  • Ethiopia's army kills 42 in response to brutal massacre, officials say

    The Ethiopian army has killed 42 people it claims were responsible for massacring more than 100 civilians this week in the west of the country, officials said on Thursday. Eyewitnesses and officials said that at least 102 people were killed in a horrific ethnically fuelled pre-dawn massacre in the Metekel zone in the Benishangul-Gumuz early on Wednesday. The attackers reportedly set fields and homes ablaze, burning people alive as they slept. News of the massacre comes at a turbulent and dangerous moment in Africa’s second-most populous nation. Since early November the federal government and allied regional forces like Eritrea has been conducting a deadly military campaign in the northern Ethiopian province of Tigray to oust the powerful regional government there. The Tigray conflict has killed thousands and humanitarians estimate more than 1m people have been internally displaced in the northern region itself. The latest massacre in Benishangul-Gumuz is wholly separate from the conflict. But the conflict has been sucking up the government troops and resources, raising fears of a security vacuum elsewhere in regions prone to deadly ethnic violence. According to the Ethiopian Human Rights Commission, a government-affiliated body which first reported the massacre, no security forces were stationed in the area when the attack occurred. Separately from Tigray, prime minister Abiy Ahmed faces myriad challenges, including attempts to promote national unity in a country with more than 80 ethnic groups. Ethnic violence has been a significant problem since Mr Abiy was swept to power in 2018 on the back of widespread protests against the old ruling clique. Many fear the so-called ‘Balkanisation’ Ethiopia — break up of the country along ethnic lines. Contests over land and resources in Benishangul-Gumuz have spurred violence between ethnic groups, and this week’s massacre was just the latest gruesome atrocity in the region in recent months. Mr Abiy said he had sent a “joint force” to the area to “solve the problem.” “The Ethiopia Defence Force has destroyed 42 anti-peace forces who attacked civilians yesterday” in the Metekel zone, the regional government said in a statement on Thursday.

  • Christmas in Florida: Chilly forecast, falling iguanas

    With unexpectedly cold weather in the forecast and pandemic-related curfews in some places, Florida is about to have a Christmas unlike any other in recent memory, and it may involve falling iguanas. The National Weather Service earlier this week warned that South Florida could experience the coldest Christmas Day in 21 years. Morning lows on Saturday could drop into the low 30s and 40s degrees Fahrenheit, the weather service said.

  • I knew this Christmas was going to be awful. And then I saw my neighbor's Christmas lights.

    All of the symbolism of Christmas is designed to remind us that better days are coming. There is no better year to remember that than this one.

  • Erdogan says Turkey would like better ties with Israel, criticizes Palestine policy

    President Tayyip Erdogan said that Turkey would like to have better ties with Israel, but criticized Israeli policy toward Palestinians as "unacceptable" and a "red line" for Ankara, adding that intelligence talks resumed between the two sides. The two countries have had a bitter falling out in recent years, despite strong commercial ties, expelling ambassadors in 2018. Ankara has repeatedly condemned Israel's occupation in the West Bank and its treatment of Palestinians.

  • Boris Johnson 'totally capitulated' on fishing in trade deal, say EU diplomats

    Boris Johnson has "totally capitulated" on fishing in the EU trade deal negotiations, but both sides have compromised, EU diplomatic sources have claimed. On Thursday Mr Johnson finally accepted the bloc’s final offer of returning 25 percent of the value of fish caught in UK waters to British fishermen. It was a “big move”, sources said, because he had been demanding 35 percent of the value of the catch. French officials claimed that the British had made major last minute concessions. The UK and EU settled on a five and a half year transition period before annual negotiations over fishing opportunities would begin. There was satisfaction in Brussels at having forced the prime minister into the climbdown but anxiety he will not be able to sell the deal to hardline Brexiteers in his party. “It won’t be a total victory. It never is,” an EU diplomat said. “I am a little concerned that London has not got the landing rights for the deal with its constituents.” “Whatever happens will be presented as a great victory. The Europeans will yawn,” another source said before confidently predicting that Mr Johnson has the European Research Group of MPs “in his pocket”. “Every deal requires compromise and I do think the UK can compromise over fish as it is a short term arrangement anyway,” the first EU diplomat said. “If we didn’t have what we needed, it would be hard to see a deal coming together but a deal is never an all out rout.” The diplomat’s comments came as fishermen on both sides of the Channel bemoaned the deal that has been struck. Jim Portus, of the South Western Fish Producers' Organisation, said: “We are all sitting with our fingers crossed hoping for the best for January 1st. "Improved opportunities even a modicum of extra quotas and a staged transition would be welcome, so long as it is well defined and the EU can't wriggle out of it in a few years time." Frederic Cuvillier, the Mayor of Boulogne-sur-Mer, said: “ It is a relief for our fishermen, but what will be the impact on stocks? “Who, for example, will be handling the controls? And over what time?" "The only certainty today is that we need to find, during the transition period, more deals within the deal." Focus in Brussels is now switching to the approval process for the deal, which must be backed by EU leaders. That is expected to take place later this month in a video summit. Diplomatic sources said they expected leaders in Europe’s capitals to hold back from an enthusiastic celebration of the deal at this stage.

  • Manafort and Stone may be hauled back to court despite Trump pardon, says top Mueller prosecutor

    ‘You cannot be pardoned for future crimes,’ says Andrew Weissman

  • Warrant: Co-worker confessed to fatally stabbing UPS driver

    A UPS employee accused of fatally assaulting a co-worker he was helping deliver packages told police he stabbed the man before fleeing into the woods, according to an arrest warrant released Thursday. When he was taken into custody Wednesday afternoon by state troopers at a gas station in Plymouth, Elijah David Bertrand, 19, of Bristol, asked officers, “What took you guys so long to find me,” according to the warrant, posted online by the Waterbury Republican-American. Bertrand was arraigned Thursday on murder charges, accused of killing UPS driver Nathan Burk, 28, of Waterbury.

  • Black Voters Want President Biden to Take a Cue From Candidate Biden

    NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. -- Joe Biden went to the Royal Missionary Baptist Church in South Carolina in late February, before the state's presidential primary, and listened as the Rev. Isaac J. Holt Jr. delivered a message of encouragement."You're going to win," Holt said he told Biden privately, a political prophecy that was fulfilled in the coming days.Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York TimesNow Holt, the pastor of one of Charleston's largest Black congregations, has another message for Biden as he plans for his incoming administration: "Biden owes us. And we have not forgotten."Black voters have a political marriage of convenience with the Democratic Party. They are at once the party's most solid voting demographic and deeply frustrated by the lack of systemic change its politicians have delivered for them.In South Carolina, the state that helped propel Biden to the Democratic nomination and where about half the Democratic electorate is Black, voters complain of receiving campaign promises from politicians while they are running but not being prioritized once they are elected.There are similar grievances among voters in cities like Milwaukee, Detroit and Philadelphia -- hubs of general-election campaigning in key swing states -- who have grown used to the silence that follows presidential election years.In their telling, attention quickly shifts to midterm races in gerrymandered, Republican-leaning congressional districts, and the Black voters who helped Democrats ascend to the White House are sometimes discarded. Their issues are too divisive. Their needs are too great.Biden has insisted that this time will be different, and people like Holt are taking him at his word. Last month, in his victory speech after becoming president-elect, Biden cited Black voters specifically, alluding to those who rallied around him in South Carolina after his primary campaign flopped in other early-voting states."Especially at those moments when this campaign was at its lowest ebb, the African American community stood up again for me," Biden said. "You've always had my back, and I'll have yours."But who defines political priorities for Black voters, and what does it mean to have their back?Leading Black politicians, civil rights leaders, activists and many of the same South Carolina church leaders Biden leaned on to turn his campaign around all said in interviews that it was important to address the coronavirus pandemic. But they also raised issues that ran the gamut of liberal policy initiatives, from investing in small businesses and historically Black colleges and universities to tackling student debt and climate change.Many also pushed back against the singular focus on racial representation that has dominated debates over Biden's transition team and Cabinet picks. Having a Cabinet that reflects the racial diversity of America is good, they said. But they added that Biden's legacy on race would be judged on his willingness to pursue policy changes that address systemic racism -- a standard he has set for himself."What he's got to do, in my opinion, is to depart from the tradition," said Rep. James E. Clyburn, a powerful South Carolina Democrat who is the highest-ranking Black member of the House. "What is getting us in trouble in the past is when people get into office, they abandon the platform they ran on" in favor of appeasing Republicans, he said.The Rev. Dr. William J. Barber II, co-chair of the Poor People's Campaign, cited a commitment Biden had made during a public forum to prioritize eliminating poverty and addressing the concerns of poor people.Live up to that, he said, and a cross-racial section of marginalized Americans, including Black people, will have their lives transformed."We certainly want to see a Cabinet that looks like America. But more important, we want to see a Cabinet that works for America," Barber said. "And not just the middle class. And not just the so-called working class. But from the bottom up."In effect, they are asking President Biden to take a cue from candidate Biden. During the primary and general election, and under pressure from activists who cast Biden as an artifact of the political past, his team embraced a plan for Black Americans called "Lift Every Voice," which would seek to close the Black-white income gap, expand educational opportunities, invest $70 billion in historically black colleges and universities, and reimagine the criminal justice system and policing.Biden's selection of Vice President-elect Kamala Harris, the first Black woman on a major party ticket, was -- with the campaign's encouragement -- taken as a symbolic affirmation of these commitments. Former President Barack Obama, the country's first Black president, had to assure white America he would be a president for all races. But Biden repeatedly asserted that Black communities would get special attention in his administration.Black political leaders believe that the biggest barrier to Biden's commitment to address systemic racism is his own instinct for compromise, bipartisanship and deference to the idea of Washington civility. Biden has consistently restated his belief that congressional Republicans will work with his administration in due time, though some of them continue to cast doubt on the legitimacy of his victory, and President Donald Trump shows no signs of loosening his grip on the party's base."Bipartisanship is how the president-elect and vice president-elect plan to get things done from day one," said Ramzey Smith, a spokesperson for Biden's transition team. "They've made it abundantly clear that in order to combat the systemic inequities that Black Americans have faced for generations, it is imperative to work across the aisle and engage with all groups to reach a consensus that doesn't compromise our principles or priorities."Some Black leaders who have met with Biden and Harris during the transition have been frustrated by this sentiment, according to several people familiar with the discussions. Biden, the leader of the Democratic Party, is one of the few Democrats left who believes that the Republicans who reflexively opposed Obama's every action and have been slow to acknowledge Biden's legitimacy are simply an aberration.Leaders are asking him to consider unilateral action like executive orders to enact his agenda, claiming that Washington horse-trading has rarely prioritized the needs of Black communities. Biden has been steadfast: Republicans will come around."We will see if he's right, and we'll see very shortly," said Sherrilyn Ifill, president of the NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund Inc., who has met with the Biden transition team. "If he's not, we'll also see it very shortly. It's perfectly fine to be hopeful. But certainly you should be fully prepared to pivot and to be effective."Even vocal allies of Biden say his ability to rise to the standards he set for himself, particularly when it comes to racial equity and a Black agenda, may rely on his willingness to see Republicans as obstructionists to be overcome, not negotiators to be met at a midpoint.Clyburn, whose well-timed endorsement of Biden in South Carolina helped ensure his dominance in the state, said Biden must learn from the mistakes made by previous Democratic leaders, including Obama.He cited Obama's Supreme Court nomination of Judge Merrick B. Garland, whom Republicans refused to even grant a hearing, as an example.Republicans "lied to him and told him that if he put up a moderate, they will approve him for the Supreme Court," Clyburn said. "They never did it, and they never planned to do it."I told them at the time that you will be better off putting up an African American woman for the Supreme Court," he added. "If you put up a Black woman, she would have an immediate constituency. Make them turn her down. He would have redefined politics in this country, and frankly, I think Hillary Clinton would have been elected president."The Rev. Joseph A. Darby Jr., the senior pastor at Nichols Chapel AME Church in Charleston and a former leader of the local NAACP, said he had been heartened by Biden's Cabinet choices, including that of retired Gen. Lloyd J. Austin III, who would be the first Black man to lead the Defense Department."Just having new folks at the table is helpful," Darby said. "But it's that plus the substance."The stakes could not be higher. Black people sit at the intersection of the year's biggest policy priorities: access to health care, criminal justice and the climate change crisis. Black Americans have been ravaged by the coronavirus pandemic, dying, being hospitalized and facing economic devastation at disproportionate rates.In Darby's congregation, a mother and her child both died from the virus. Holt's congregation has not been able to convene since March, just weeks after Biden spoke from the pulpit as a candidate.Last week, in an interview at his church, Holt made another of his patented political predictions: If Biden does not follow through on his promises to Black people -- does not make eroding systemic racism a priority in deed, not just words -- Republicans will make gains with Black voters.He cited the modest shift toward Trump in November's election among some Black voters and the increasingly nonpartisan nature of younger Black people. Those are warning signs, he said."The party system is not something that fits the Black community as a whole," Holt said. "We're tired of Democrats, and we're tired of the two-party system."Some of Holt's congregants, at a socially distant gathering in the sanctuary they had not visited in months, echoed their pastor's urgency. Although they expressed confidence in Biden and said they all voted for him in the primary and general elections, they framed their choice as a call for action rather than a blank check of trust."He can't get stuck on healing hearts," said Shakeima Chatman, 46, a real estate agent. "But he can institute policies and regulation."What gave them hope: that Biden was comfortable among Black voters on the campaign trail and the loyalty he showed to Obama as his vice president.What worried them: that he favorably invoked segregationists in the name of bipartisanship, that he said Black people who did not support him "ain't Black," and that he told wealthy donors at a fundraiser that "nothing would fundamentally change" if he was elected.For Black communities, it must."Policies created these disparities," said Cleo Scott Brown, who is 66. "Policy has to fix it."This article originally appeared in The New York Times.(C) 2020 The New York Times Company

  • Royal Caribbean tries to block families suing over fatal tour to island of live volcano

    Royal Caribbean, the world's largest cruise company, is trying to prevent victims of the 2019 New Zealand volcanic eruption from suing in the US. Passengers from the Royal Caribbean ship Ovation of the Seas took a trip to White Island, a popular tourist site, last December, when a volcano suddenly erupted, killing 27 visitors and injuring 25 more. Ivy and Paul Reed, from the US state of Maryland, who suffered burns as a result of the eruption, and Australians Marie and Stephanie Browitt, who lost family members because of the eruption, filed separate lawsuits against Royal Caribbean claiming that the cruise line did not properly explain the dangers of visiting White Island. Peter Gordon, a lawyer for the Browitt family, told the Australian Broadcasting Company that Royal Caribbean should have known that the volcano could erupt before allowing its passengers to visit White Island.

  • At least 15 dead in delays at South Africa-Zimbabwe border -TV news

    At least 15 people have died in recent weeks on the South African side of the Beitbridge border with Zimbabwe in lengthy queues that have been slowed by coronavirus screening, television news channel eNCA said on Friday. The health ministry, Department of Home Affairs and South African police Local did not respond immediately to Reuters' requests on Friday for confirmation of fatalities that local media outlets attributed to exhaustion and ill health owing to a lack of facilities while waiting to cross the border, sometimes for days. Images and videos on local news channels and circulated on social media showed lines of stationary cars, mainly trucks, stretching for kilometres on the narrow road leading to the inland Beitbridge port that serves as the main crossing point between the countries, and is more busy than usual at this time of year because of a seasonal return of migrants to Zimbabwe.

  • Las Vegas slots player wins $15.5M jackpot on Christmas Eve

    It is the largest slots prize won in Nevada for eight years

  • Military on alert over Trump’s martial law threat: ‘The craziness is unprecedented’

    According to a new report, ranking officers have discussed what they would do if the president declared martial law. President Donald Trump has filed lawsuits after losing the 2020 presidential election and refuses to acknowledge the defeat. A new report claims military leaders have discussed their plan of action if POTUS were to declare martial law toward the last days of his term.

  • Dog crushed to death by owner during confrontation with mugger

    A dog was crushed to death by its owner after she was knocked over during a confrontation with a mugger in an “unprovoked and unacceptable” attack. Norfolk Terrier, Rufus was crushed while the woman tried to pull the thief off her husband. The man, 56 and his 36 year old wife were walking their two dogs in Westminster, central London, when they were approached by a man pushing a bike along the footpath. The man, who wore a face covering and gloves, stopped the pair before pulling the watch off the man's arm, causing scratches to his forearm. The pair began to struggle and it was at this point that the wife tried to pull the mugger away during the attack at 4.15pm in Spanish Place on August 4.

  • Mexican families scale down Christmas celebrations as pandemic ravages Mexico

    Families across Mexico scaled down Christmas festivities to avoid the spread of coronavirus, while others spent the holiday alone after having lost loved ones to the pandemic that has killed more than 120,000 in Mexico this year. In Mexico City, 33-year-old street vendor Wendolin Garcia Ramos' apartment was decorated with festive Christmas lights and a decked-out tree. Marcela Hernandez and her husband, Juan Carlos Roque, held a small Christmas Eve dinner with their two children at their home in the State of Mexico.