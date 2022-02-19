TV actress missing for five days is found dead in Hollywood

Lindsey Pearlman, center, as Dr. Joy Fletcher in an episode of "Chicago Justice." (NBCUniversal)

The body of a missing actress was found Friday in Hollywood, authorities confirmed.

Officers responded to a radio call for a death investigation about 8:30 a.m. at Franklin and North Sierra Bonita avenues, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

The Los Angeles County coroner's office confirmed the person to be 43-year-old Lindsey Erin Pearlman, police said.

Her cause of death was not determined Friday.

Pearlman was last seen about noon Sunday in the 1600 block of North Mariposa Avenue, roughly 3½ miles from where her body was found, police said.

According to IMDb, Pearlman, from Chicago, was best known for her television roles in this year's "Selena: The Series," "General Hospital" in 2020, "American Housewife" in 2019, and "Chicago Justice" in 2017. She also appeared in commercials.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.