TV ads knocking Andy Beshear for COVID commutations are hit and miss on claims | Fact check

Screenshot of an ad from School Freedom Fund hitting Gov. Andy Beshear on his commutations issued at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Editor's note: This article is one in an occasional series that will examine campaign ads put up by both sides during the 2023 fall election cycle.

Two Republican PACs are starting to air TV ads this week criticizing Gov. Andy Beshear for issuing more than 1,800 commutations of Kentucky inmates during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, saying those freed went on to commit more violent crimes.

One ad says Beshear's commutations gave three people the opportunity to "sexually abuse a young child, brutally strangle a woman" and "allegedly murder an innocent man." The other ad highlights two of those violent crimes, with both PACs suggesting roughly half of those released went on to commit crimes again.

While both ads correctly cite some of this information from a 2021 Courier Journal investigation, they also miss context from that story on the timing of the inmates' subsequent arrests, as many of those highlighted crimes occurred after the persons would have already been released had they not received a commutation.

In one case highlighted by both ads and blamed on Beshear — a 2021 murder in Louisville — the suspect is alleged to have fatally shot a man more than a year after his original projected release date.

Here's a detailed look at the background on Beshear's commutations, the ads' claims and the facts on the released people's subsequent arrests and convictions.

Beshear stressed saving lives, but GOP targeted recidivism report

Beshear issued three rounds of commutations for state inmates in April 2020 and another in August 2020, saying the 1,870 total acts of clemency were needed to prevent more spread of COVID-19 within prisons, which had taken the lives of inmates and staff and for which there was not yet a vaccine.

Inmates convicted of offenses deemed violent under a narrow state law were screened out as ineligible for the commutations — as well as an expanded list of felonies such as manslaughter, kidnapping, assault, arson and homicide — while those with less than six months left to serve until their projected release date were eligible. Also eligible were those with less than five years left to serve if deemed to be especially vulnerable to COVID-19 because of their medical conditions or being over 65 years old.

These decisions came under fire in September 2021 after state Rep. Jason Nemes, R-Louisville, received a requested report from the Kentucky Administrative Office of the Courts showing 32.5% of commutation recipients were subsequently charged with a felony by that August, with 47.8% either being charged with a felony or misdemeanor — amounting to 815 of the 1,704 individuals examined.

While this AOC report did not specify individual inmates, a Courier Journal investigation that November based on open records obtained from the AOC, Justice and Public Safety Cabinet and Department of Corrections detailed how most commutation recipients later charged with crimes had this happen after their original projected release date.

Of the 1,870 inmates, 138 (8%) were found at the time to have been charged with a new felony before their projected release date, with 32 convicted. Of those convicted, three were convicted under the expanded metric of violent crimes, while five others charged with serious violent felonies before their projected release dates still had pending cases.

The Courier Journal report detailed the cases of seven of these inmates either charged or convicted of serious violent felonies, with Nemes criticizing the Beshear administration for not fully vetting each commutation with prosecutors and for allowing those convicted of crimes like first-degree wanton endangerment — not listed in Kentucky's violent offender statute or their expanded list — to be eligible for COVID clemency.

Nemes added a caveat that it would be unfair to criticize Beshear if a commuted inmate did not commit a subsequent crime until they were past their projected release date, as they would have been free to do so whether or not the governor issued that commutation.

Beshear and his administration officials defended their actions at the time, with Justice Cabinet Secretary Kerry Harvey saying the "emergent situation" — when little was known about COVID-19, there was no vaccine, prisons were crowded and the supply of testing and personal protective equipment was scant — "required urgent action, and I'm proud to serve a governor that had the courage to take it."

Crystal Staley, the governor's spokeswoman, said then that with COVID-19 "potentially creating a 'death sentence' for vulnerable inmates," Beshear "therefore took action to protect lives, as did other governors across the country."

Even with the early release of state inmates — which at least 16 other governors did through executive action — Kentucky had 48 inmates and eight prison staff die from COVID-19 by 2021.

Justice Cabinet spokeswoman Morgan Hall said last week that its updated statistics for the 1,870 commutation recipients show less than 10% have been convicted of committing a felony prior to their original projected release date.

Of those convicted, Hall said only two — a small fraction of a percent of the total — were convicted of a crime deemed a violent offense under the narrow state statute, but she did not immediately have the figures for how many were convicted for one of the broader range of crimes that made inmates ineligible for commutation in 2020.

An open records request filed with the AOC Monday for an updated list of all felonies subsequently committed by COVID commutation recipients is still pending.

Two GOP groups strike at once on Beshear commutations

The first ad released Monday came from School Freedom Fund, an affiliated PAC of conservative powerhouse Club for Growth, which reserved $2.4 million of TV air time over the next two months.

The ad opens with the mugshots of three inmates on a corkboard, with the narrator saying "these Kentucky convicts had means and motive to sexually abuse a young child, brutally strangle a woman, allegedly murder an innocent man. Means, motive and the opportunity."

Though not named, those mugshots belong to three individuals whose sentences were commuted in 2020: Nathan Nickell, who pleaded guilty in 2022 to five counts of sexual abuse of a minor; Joseph Henderson, who pleaded guilty in 2022 to four counts of first-degree strangulation; and Sherman Sherly, who was charged in 2022 in a murder that occurred in the summer of 2021.

The ad then cuts to footage of WAVE3 anchors citing the initial 2021 report from the AOC, saying it "found half the criminals he let out of jail went right out and committed more crimes" and that "one third committed a new felony."

Playing a clip of Beshear saying "we made what I believe are reasonable decisions," the narrator interjects: "Their victims know better."

The second ad, released Tuesday by Bluegrass Freedom Action, begins with criticism over Beshear's early pandemic executive action to include in-person religious services among his mass gatherings ban, saying he sided with "convicts" over "churchgoers."

"Beshear ordered the early release of nearly 1,900 convicts," the narrator says. "More than 800 faced new criminal charges, including murder and child sex abuse."

The screen shows the mugshots of eight inmates, including Nickell, Henderson and Sherley as well as five other inmates whose charges on violent crimes were first detailed by the Courier Journal investigation.

Murder happened year after projected release

The ads got their facts straight on several fronts, as the eight people in the two ads received commutations from Beshear and were subsequently charged with violent crimes.

While the Bluegrass Freedom Action ad accurately shared the original AOC report's finding that 800 commutation recipients faced new criminal charges by citing The Courier Journal's 2021 investigation, it did not share the larger context, which is that all but a small percentage of them were charged after their original projected release date.

The School Freedom Fund ad then uses TV news anchors twice saying the AOC report found the released inmates "went right out" and "committed" the new crimes and felonies, at least implying they were convicted (and therefore guilty) and not just charged, sometimes more than a year later.

The PAC ads are also free of meaningful context when it comes to highlighting Sherley's murder charge, as he was set to be released more than a year before the fatal shooting in which he was charged.

Sherley was among the second round of commutations on April 10, 2020, just ahead of his scheduled release date the following month following a 2019 conviction for possession of a handgun by a felon.

On June 17, 2021, Juvon Foster was fatally shot outside a bar in Louisville's Highlands neighborhood. In November 2022, Sherley was charged with Foster's murder. He pleaded not guilty, and the case is ongoing.

While Kentucky governors have the constitutional power to pardon and commute sentences, they do not have the unilateral ability to extend inmates' criminal sentences past what they are convicted of in court.

One other case alluded to in both ads is a little less clear — that of Nickell, who was projected to be released Feb. 17, 2021, following his 2019 conviction for heroin possession. He had no prior violent or sexual criminal record. Beshear commuted his sentence Aug. 24, 2020.

In June 2021, Nickell was arrested in Campbell County and charged with numerous counts of sexually abusing a minor, eventually pleading guilty in February 2022 and sentenced to serve 15 years in prison.

According to the Department of Corrections registry, the date of the crime committed by Nickell was March 12, 2021 — one month after his projected release date. While a copy of his indictment alleged he committed one count of sexual abuse on or about March 10, 2021, it says the other counts were committed between Aug. 1, 2020, and March 10, 2021. That puts the date of abuse potentially before he was released since his sentence was commuted Aug. 24.

Campbell County Commonwealth's Attorney Michelle Snodgrass, who prosecuted the Nickell case, was not immediately available to speak about the case's details this week.

Six commutation recipients plead guilty to violent felonies

Six of the other commutation recipients highlighted in the ads did, in fact, go on to be convicted of violent crimes committed before they were projected to be released, had they not received clemency — the details of which were outlined in the 2021 Courier Journal story.

Henderson, released four years early in April 2020, was accused by prosecutors in 2021 of dragging a woman by the hair, holding her captive, repeatedly choking and assaulting her and threatening her with a gun in her mouth. He took a plea deal in 2022, with the kidnapping Class A felony charge amended down, but convicted of other charges and sentenced to 18 years.

The five others only had their mugshots on the screen in the Bluegrass Freedom Action ad. They include:

Blake Cabral , who was charged with first-degree robbery and five counts of first-degree kidnapping a few weeks after his August 2020 commutation. He was accused along with two others of tying up two adults and three children in their home and robbing them while armed with a knife. He took a plea deal in 2021 to have the kidnapping charges dropped but was sentenced to 15 years for first-degree robbery and burglary.

Tamell Bragg , who was released four years early in April 2020, but then arrested and indicted that summer on two counts of complicity to first-degree assault and five counts of complicity to first-degree wanton endangerment. He was accused of firing a handgun toward several people, striking one in the leg and another in the face. He pleaded guilty last year and received a 14-year sentence.

Darius Allen , who was arrested and eventually indicted several months after his commutation on charges of complicity to first-degree assault and 13 counts of complicity to wanton endangerment. He was accused of firing multiple gunshots into a Louisville home with 13 people inside. He pleaded guilty to the wanton endangerment counts and an amended-down assault charge in 2022 and was sentenced to 18 years.

Heather Glasscock , who was arrested two weeks shy of her projected release in February 2021 and charged with first-degree arson and three counts of first-degree wanton endangerment for setting her Louisville apartment on fire while others were in the building. She pleaded guilty to an amended arson charge and wanton endangerment in 2022 and was sentenced to 13 years.

Ashley Brooke Lewis, who in late 2020 was arrested and charged with complicity to murder in a fatal shooting that took place a few days before her projected release date. She took a plea deal in 2022 for a reduced charge of facilitation to murder, a class D felony with a five-year sentence, but together with other charges she received 15 years.

Gov. Andy Beshear in July 2023

Beshear campaign calls ads 'desperate' and 'cherry-picked'

The campaign of Beshear, who is facing Republican Attorney General Daniel Cameron in the general election, ripped the ads, with spokesman Alex Floyd saying, "It's clear that even their cherry-picked examples don't hold up to scrutiny."

"Daniel Cameron's allies are spending millions of dollars on desperate attacks on Andy Beshear for following the Trump administration's lead on COVID-era releasing of non-violent offenders near the end of their sentences," Floyd stated. "The truth is that Andy Beshear made hard decisions to keep Kentuckians safe, while Daniel Cameron, as Kentucky's top law enforcement official, passes the buck and refuses to take any responsibility for crime. That's not leadership.”

Asked if the School Freedom Fund's ad blaming Beshear for the murder in which Sherley is charged was fair based on the timeline of his commutation, Club for Growth spokesman Joe Kildea stood by the ad.

“It’s a question of judgement, and because of his decision these criminals got an early start on their return to crime," Kildea wrote in an email.

Aaron Whitehead, a consultant for Bluegrass Freedom Action, told The Courier Journal "the damage from commuting the sentence of nearly 2,000 criminals continues to this day and Andy Beshear alone bears the responsibility for that.”

“The facts are simple," Whitehead saidd. "Andy Beshear chose to prioritize the safety of dangerous criminals over the safety of Kentuckians."

One Republican who previously told The Courier Journal it would not be fair to attack Beshear over crimes committed by commutation recipients after their projected release date is the one who first called out Beshear's orders — Nemes.

Nemes in 2021 said that while Beshear made a "magnificently dangerous decision" by failing to properly vet and screen those his administration released, "criticizing the governor for crimes that someone has committed after they would have been released is not fair. I'm not going to do that."

The Cameron campaign is not affiliated with the two PACs, but has still regularly been hitting Beshear on the commutation issue.

In a July email to supporters, the campaign said Beshear "released thousands of violent offenders from jail."

Asked if the campaign stands by that incorrect figure and what source they received that information from, campaign spokeswoman Courtney Norris did not retract it, replying in an email that "the point is Andy Beshear is the catch and release candidate."

"While he was closing our schools, he was unlocking our jails," Norris said. "Beshear used COVID-19 as an excuse to put nearly 2,000 criminals back in our communities and at least 500 subsequently went on to commit felonies, leaving many victims in their wake. It was an unnecessary decision that left Kentuckians less safe."

Reach reporter Joe Sonka at jsonka@courierjournal.com and follow him on Twitter at @joesonka.

