TV anchor can’t keep up with Knoxville shootings in ‘insane’ viral video

Justin Vallejo
·2 min read
Tennessee School Shooting (Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)
Tennessee School Shooting (Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

A TV news anchor in Knoxville got confused by different shooting incidents as police and sheriff’s officers simultaneously responded to gunfire across the city.

The anchor on local broadcaster WVLT8 appeared to mix up the school shooting that left one dead and an officer injured with a drive-by shooting a mile down the road.

“Oh this is live, so they are still, um, this … ahh, gotcha, ok. It’s, I forgot about the other shooting, so this is actually live, this is not our taped footage from Austin-East high school earlier,” she said.

“The Knox County Sheriff's office has got their helicopter back in the air because again we do have that other shooting investigation now underway about a mile away from the high school.”

The aftermath of the drive-by on Truslow was captured by another WVLT reporter, Zack Rickens, who posted a video of a white Ford Ranger being towed away with windows shattered by the shooting.

Officers were still searching for a suspect in that East Knoxville shooting, according to WVLT.

"The United States of America in one 22-second clip," said Slade Sohmer, editor in chief of The Recount, which first posted the viral video.

"Just insane," said Twitter user Natalie Goldfein. "What is wrong with us?"

At the Austin-East High School shooting, one student died after a shoot out that left the school resource officer, Adam Wilson, injured with non-life-threatening injuries.

Knoxville Police Department said in a statement that Mr Wilson, a 20-year-veteran, was recovering after surgery. He was fired upon after approaching a reportedly armed suspect found inside a school restroom, according to police.

"They ordered him out, but he refused to comply. As officers entered the restroom, the subject reportedly fired shots, striking an officer. One officer returned fire," they said in a statement.

"The subject was pronounced dead at the scene and has since been identified as a student."

Read More

UK Covid-19 vaccinations: Latest figures

Two men arrested in Kristin Smart missing person case

Brooklyn Center police chief quits in wake of Daunte Wright shooting

Recommended Stories

  • Nasa’s Ingenuity helicopter still stuck on surface of Mars as engineers rush to give it software update

    Nasa’s Ingenuity helicopter is still stuck on the surface of Mars as it waits for an urgent software update, the space agency has said. Ingenuity was supposed to have taken off on a brief trip from the Martian surface in recent days, in what would have been the first powered flight on another planet. The most “robust” way of dealing with the issue is to give the helicopter a software update, the space agency said.

  • Hunt for Toronto serial killer hampered by police prejudice, report says

    Report looks at how police investigated Bruce McArthur’s ‘reign of terror’ and relationship between officers and LGBTQ+ community Police vehicles are parked outside a property connected to Bruce McArthur where the remains of several people were recovered in Toronto, Canada, on 3 February 2018. Photograph: Rob Gilles/AP The hunt for a serial killer who preyed on gay men in Toronto was hampered by “serious flaws” in the police investigation – including the stereotyping of LGBTQ+ people by police officers and a lack of public trust – a new report has concluded. Bruce McArthur, who targeted men living on the margins of society, was given eight life sentences in 2019. But members of Toronto’s LGBTQ+ community had long feared that police ignored critical leads as he continued to kill. The four-volume report, Missing and Missed, released on Tuesday, is the most in-depth look into both into how police investigated McArthur’s “reign of terror” as well as the fractured relationship between officers and the LGBTQ+ community. Compiled by the retired Ontario justice Gloria Epstein, the report found glaring problems with the Toronto police’s handling of missing persons cases. Epstein dedicated the report to Andrew Kinsman, Selim Esen, Majeed Kayhan, Soroush Mahmudi, Dean Lisowick, Skandaraj (Skanda) Navaratnam, Abdulbasir Faizi, Kirushna Kumar Kanagaratnam – who McArthur killed – along with Alloura Wells, a trans woman found dead in a ravine in 2017 and Tess Richey, a young woman whose body was found in an outdoor stairwell by her mother after police failed to locate her. Epstein concluded that while a number officers worked hard to investigate the disappearances, others had “misconceptions or stereotypical ideas” about the gay community – and that these perceptions hampered the search fo the killer. At the same time, investigators “failed to appreciate” the barriers that “prevented some witnesses from coming forward”– including a deep mistrust of police in marginalized communities and a long history of criminalization of the LGBTQ+ communities. McArthur was eventually arrested in 2018, but five years earlier he had been questioned by police in an interview Epstein said was “deeply flawed”. Although McArthur admitted knowing three of the missing men, he was interviewed for just 16 minutes and officers were “inadequately prepared for” the interrogation. “I cannot say that McArthur would necessarily have been apprehended earlier if the investigative steps outlined in this report had been taken. He was a true psychopath. He disarmed others, including his interviewer, with his calm and ostensibly helpful approach to the interview,” Epstein wrote. “But the Toronto police did lose important opportunities to identify him as the killer.” The report also drew attention to comments from the former Toronto police chief Mark Saunders, who told reporters in 2017 that police did not believe a serial killer was at loose, further eroding public trust in the investigation. The report includes 151 recommendations, including a substantial overhaul of how missing persons cases are handled, using resources from other agencies, including social workers, and more civilian oversight of the city’s police force.

  • Police chief and officer who fatally shot Daunte Wright resign

    Kim Potter, identified as the officer who fatally shot Daunte Wright, a 20-year-old Black man, during a weekend traffic stop near Minneapolis, resigned from her position "effectively immediately," Brooklyn Center Mayor Mike Elliott said in a statement Tuesday.What's new: Brooklyn Center Police Chief Tim Gannon also submitted his resignation letter on Tuesday, Elliott said at a press conference. Elliot also called on Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz to turn the case over to Attorney General Keith Ellison, whose office is currently prosecuting former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin for the murder of George Floyd.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Background: Potter had been with the Brooklyn Center Police Department for 26 years, per the Minnesota Department of Public Safety Bureau of Criminal Apprehension. She shot and killed Wright during a traffic stop just before 2 p.m. Sunday in Brooklyn Center, Minn.Police said Monday that Potter had inadvertently pulled out her gun instead of a Taser during the traffic stop. She was placed on administrative leave on Monday.The Hennepin County medical examiner said Wright died of a gunshot wound to the chest. The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is conducting an independent investigation of the incident.The big picture: Wright's killing, just 10 miles from where George Floyd died a year ago, has sparked Black Lives Matter protests and new calls for police reform. A judge denied a request by Chauvin's lawyers on Monday to sequester the jury in his murder trial due to the civil unrest surrounding Wright's death.Go deeper: Fallout over Daunte Wright shooting continuesLike this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Biden picks up toy of slain Capitol officer’s daughter during emotional memorial service

    During a memorial service at the US Capitol Rotunda for Officer William Evans, President Joe Biden picked up a toy dropped by the officer’s daughter, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi told his family that while “no words are adequate” to address their loss, “we hope it’s a comfort to you that so many now know about your dad and know he’s a hero”. “And that the President of the United States is picking up one of your distractions.” Officer Evans was killed outside the Capitol on 2 April after a driver struck two officers before slamming into a security barrier outside the Capitol, then exited the car with a knife, according to police.

  • Officer who shot Daunte Wright was training new recruit at time of shooting

    48-year-old officer is 26-year veteran of the force, having got police license in 1995 aged 22

  • First Person: DeMar DeRozan on Kobe's 60-point game, It was like an 'Avengers' movie

    NBA All-Star and Kobe Bryant fan DeMar DeRozan, who hails from the Southland, remembers the monumental night the Lakers legend played his final game.

  • China's March exports rise 30.6% as global demand revives

    China’s exports rose 30.6% over a year ago in March as global consumer demand strengthened and traders watched for signs of what President Joe Biden might do about reviving tariff war talks with Beijing. China's exporters have benefited from the relatively early reopening of its economy while some other governments are re-imposing anti-virus curbs that limit business and trade. “While global shipping delays pose a near-term challenge, the strong global economic recovery that we expect this year should support China’s export outlook.”

  • Daunte Wright: Obamas say police killing reveals ‘how badly we need to reimagine policing and public safety’

    Following ‘another senseless tragedy’, former first family stresses urgency for ‘nationwide changes that are long overdue’ to address racial inequities

  • Johnson & Johnson vaccine news – live: Biden says ‘there’s enough’ Covid shots amid pause over blood clots

    Follow the latest updates live

  • Everything we know about six cases that paused the Johnson & Johnson rollout

    Decision comes ‘out of an abundance of caution’, the Food and Drug Administration says

  • Daunte Wright news – latest: Officer and police chief quit as family make emotional plea for justice

    Follow live updates from Minnesota following protests overnight

  • Biden administration revives Obama-era housing discrimination policies cut by Trump

    Former president ‘set us back years in the push for fair housing and inclusive communities’ as White House urged to address systemic racism with sweeping infrastructure package

  • Transforming Viola Davis into Ma Rainey meant staying away from 'pretty'

    The 'Ma Rainey' hair and makeup team had strict instructions to bring the messy, the sweaty -- and the horse hair.

  • Sir Anthony Hopkins becomes oldest recipient of best actor Bafta

    Sir Anthony Hopkins became the oldest recipient of the best actor Bafta on Sunday night, but gave the ceremony a miss because he did not think he would win. The 83-year-old had been invited to attend the event via Zoom, along with all the other nominees, but was notable by his absence. Instead, he was painting in his hotel room in Wales, where he had just arrived for a holiday. His family informed him of his win, for his performance as a dementia patient in The Father. “I heard this cheer next door. I thought, ‘What’s happening? Are they watching a football match?’” Sir Anthony said. He then received a message of congratulations from the film’s director, Florian Zeller. He had equipped Zeller with a short note to read out in the event of his win.

  • Missouri sues Biden for lifting ‘remain in Mexico’ restriction on asylum seekers

    Missouri is 900 miles from the Mexican border, but Schmitt is joining a court challenge to Biden’s asylum policy.

  • Ingram, Williamson help Pelicans hold off Kings 117-110

    Brandon Ingram scored 34 points, Zion Williamson added 30 and the New Orleans Pelicans held off a furious Sacramento Kings comeback bid for a 117-110 victory on Monday night. Steven Adams had 16 rebounds and Eric Bledsoe scored 13 points for the Pelicans, who had their 26-point, second-quarter lead trimmed to four in the final minute. De'Aaron Fox, who scored 43 points for the Kings, attempted a 3 that could have made it a one-point game with 14 seconds left.

  • Shohei Ohtani, Alex Cobb catapult Angels to win over Royals

    The Angels beat the Royals 10-3 on Monday in Kansas City.

  • U.S. urges pause in use of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine over 'extremely rare' blood clot concerns

    U.S. officials called for a pause in the use of Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine after serious blood clots were reported in six recipients.

  • OnPolitics: The battle for the GOP's soul

    The GOP continues to struggle to maintain party unity after former President Donald Trump's election loss.

  • India coronavirus: Can its vaccine producers meet demand?

    India is a big player in vaccine production - but supply shortages have appeared in some areas.