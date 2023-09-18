TV channel, kickoff time set for South Carolina football road game vs. Tennessee

The kickoff time and TV channel for South Carolina’s third conference game of 2023 is now set.

The Gamecocks play the Tennessee Volunteers at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 30 at Neyland Stadium, it was announced Monday. The game will be televised on SEC Network.

South Carolina (1-2, 0-1 SEC) and Tennessee (2-1, 0-1) have played every year since USC joined the SEC in 1992. The Volunteers lead the all-time conference series 21-10, but the Gamecocks won the last meeting in Columbia in historic fashion. Quarterback Spencer Rattler threw for 438 yards and six touchdowns to lead USC to a victory over then-No. 5 Tennessee, essentially eliminating the Volunteers from playoff contention.

Gamecocks head coach Shane Beamer served as a graduate assistant at Tennessee in the early 2000s under then-head coach Phillip Fulmer. The Sept. 30 contest will mark Beamer’s second game as a head coach in Knoxville.

Tennessee lost its first conference game to an unranked Florida Gators team over the weekend in Gainesville. The Volunteers struggled against UF’s run game and with pre-snap penalties. They’ll likely welcome the chance to play their next conference game at home in a less hostile environment.

This weekend, the Vols host the University of Texas at San Antonio, while the Gamecocks are at home against Mississippi State.

South Carolina 2023 football schedule