A TV crew’s equipment was stolen from an NC hotel. How police recovered it

The stolen equipment and luggage of a television production crew staying in a Statesville hotel was recovered after police were able to track down and arrest the alleged suspect, a 45-year-old man.

In a press release, the Statesville Police Department said James Clifford Collins Jr., of Statesville, was arrested and charged with felony larceny and possession of stolen property.

The department said the crew, who was preparing to depart from the hotel, left their equipment and luggage unattended in the hotel’s parking lot for a brief period. When the crew returned, their belongings had been stolen.

Working with nearby businesses, police said investigators were able to locate and identify the alleged suspect’s vehicle, a green 2001 Nissan Altima.

Authorities were then able to identify Collins as the suspect, and recover all of the property belonging to the production crew.

Charlotte Observer news partner WSOC reported the production crew worked for Military Makeover, a show that was in the area over the weekend to shoot a makeover event for a military veteran.

According to its website, “Military Makeover with Montel” is a reality television series on the Lifetime channel, hosted by Montel Williams, in which the homes of armed service members receive upgrades.

Collins has been issued a $5,000 secured bond.