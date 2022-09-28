TV icon Patrick Duffy lists his 390-acre ranch in Oregon for $14 million. Look around

Television legend Patrick Duffy – of “Dallas” and “Step By Step” fame – has listed his longtime Eagle Point, Oregon, estate, named Duffy Ranch, on the real estate market for $14 million.

And boy, is it a big property.

The 390-plus acre ranch sits along the Rogue River and has been the place Duffy has called home for decades, the listing on Sotheby’s International Realty says. The actor and his wife purchased 130 acres of the property for $1.5 million in 1990 when it only consisted of a main house and a few other buildings, Mansion Global reported.

“It was pristine,” Duffy told Mansion Global. “There was no paved road. There were some trails through the woods and about a mile — a little less than a mile — of river frontage.”

Now, according to the listing, the property has “14 parcels, totaling seven homes, with several providing rental income.”

Features of the four-bedroom, four-bathroom, 3,010-square-foot primary lodge include:

Art gallery

Wine cave

Pool house

Garden

“There are also two guest homes in this bucolic setting, over 100 acres of irrigated ground and a tranquil two-acre recreation/irrigation pond,” the listing says. “An abundance of wildlife thrives here, including a resident elk herd, turkeys, a vast array of birds, and large black-tail deer.”

Patrick Duffy arrives at the 71st annual DGA Awards at the Ray Dolby Ballroom on Saturday, Feb. 2, 2019, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

The Montana-born Duffy has starred in many shows, including “Man from Atlantis,” and “The Bold and the Beautiful” and TV movies “The Christmas Cure,” and “Christmas with a View,” but he’s best known for playing Bobby Ewing in both the original and reboot of the hit drama series “Dallas.”

The listing is held by Alan DeVries.

Eagle Point is in southern Oregon, about 275 miles south of Portland.

