TV journalist, 9-year-old killed in mass shooting: Central Florida reacts

Orange County Sheriff John Mina said Wednesday evening that a shooting in the Pine Hills neighborhood left two people killed and two others critically injured.

Mina said a News 13 reporter was killed and a News 13 photographer was critically injured in the shooting.

Central Florida law enforcement agencies shared their support following the news. Read their reactions below:

Orlando Police Department

We send our condolences to @MyNews13 and all families impacted by this tragedy.



We value the relationships we have with our media partners as we all serve our communities together providing critical information. https://t.co/CI4WHWNHY0 — Orlando Police (@OrlandoPolice) February 23, 2023

Orange County Sheriff’s Office

This is 19-year-old Keith Melvin Moses, the suspect in a series of shootings today that left three dead, in OCSO custody. This is a sad day for our community. Three were murdered today, including a woman in her 20s, a 9-year-old girl and a @MyNews13 employee. pic.twitter.com/DXXkxzRHl5 — Orange County Sheriff's Office (@OrangeCoSheriff) February 23, 2023

Sanford Police Department

Our hearts are with our local media family. The horrific events that occurred today send shockwaves through the entire Central Florida community. Our deepest sympathies to the @MyNews13 family in this dark time. @WFTV @WESH @fox35orlando @clickorlando — SanfordPolice (@SanfordPolice) February 23, 2023

Seminole County Sheriff’s Office

From Sheriff Dennis Lemma: It is hard to put into words our sorrow over a woman and child, and a @MyNews13 reporter doing his job, all killed. Our thoughts and prayers go out to friends, families, and media partners. We continue to pray for the wounded, fighting for their lives. — Seminole County S.O. (@SeminoleSO) February 23, 2023

Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood

Gunned down doing a tough and often thankless job. @MyNews13 and all news crews you are in my heart tonight. I need you to know we care and appreciate the hard work you do and the sacrifices you make. This is a tragedy that should never have happened https://t.co/8s9x49UF5h — Mike Chitwood (@SheriffChitwood) February 23, 2023

Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd

“We are stunned and heartbroken hearing the news out of Orange County that three people were fatally shot, and two others are fighting for their lives, at the hands of a violent criminal who was on a murderous rampage today. A nine-year-old child and a Spectrum 13 journalist lost their lives during these senseless and brutal acts, along with another victim who was killed this morning. Our prayers are with all of the families affected by this horrific event.

We would like the news media who report in Polk County to know that if you ever find yourselves in a situation or an area where you feel unsafe, to please call us and we will send deputies out to your location to protect you. We appreciate the jobs that you all do, and we will always be here to ensure you are safe while doing them.” - Grady Judd, Sheriff

“We are stunned & heartbroken hearing the news in #Orange Co that 3 people were murdered - 1 of them just a child & the other a @MyNews13 reporter - and 2 others are fighting for their lives, because of a violent criminal. Your families are all in our prayers” - Sheriff Judd 💔 — Polk County Sheriff 🚔 Grady Judd (@PolkCoSheriff) February 23, 2023

There is a large deputy presence in Orange County after a report of multiple people shot in Pine Hills.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday afternoon that multiple people have been shot on Hialeah Street in the Pine Hills community.

Keith Melvin Moses, 19, is accused in a string of shootings in Orange County.

Keith Melvin Moses, 19, is accused of a string of shootings in Orange County.

Rep. Anna Eskamani

2 members of Spectrum News 13 crew at the scene of a homicide investigation were shot & one has died. Investigators also responded to 9-year-old girl & her mom who were shot. The girl later died.



We must do better in ending gun violence & reducing crime.https://t.co/qjWHUY6fFd — Rep. Anna V. Eskamani 🔨 (@AnnaForFlorida) February 23, 2023

Rep. Maxwell Frost

We all deserve long, joyous lives uninterrupted by gun violence. My deepest condolences to the victims & their families.



Our CHILDREN are DYING as my fellow leaders stall and offer nothing but thoughts and prayers. I will fight until this is not our normal. https://t.co/OT1WEUFSdv — Congressman Maxwell Alejandro Frost (@RepMaxwellFrost) February 23, 2023

Spectrum News

Following the shooting death of a member of our Spectrum News 13 crew, our parent company, Charter Communications, has released a statement. pic.twitter.com/oiL4nqLT3E — Spectrum News 13 (@MyNews13) February 23, 2023

