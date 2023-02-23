TV journalist, 9-year-old killed in mass shooting: Central Florida reacts

Orange County Sheriff John Mina said Wednesday evening that a shooting in the Pine Hills neighborhood left two people killed and two others critically injured.

Mina said a News 13 reporter was killed and a News 13 photographer was critically injured in the shooting.

Central Florida law enforcement agencies shared their support following the news. Read their reactions below:

Orlando Police Department

Orange County Sheriff’s Office

Sanford Police Department

Seminole County Sheriff’s Office

Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood

Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd

“We are stunned and heartbroken hearing the news out of Orange County that three people were fatally shot, and two others are fighting for their lives, at the hands of a violent criminal who was on a murderous rampage today. A nine-year-old child and a Spectrum 13 journalist lost their lives during these senseless and brutal acts, along with another victim who was killed this morning. Our prayers are with all of the families affected by this horrific event.

We would like the news media who report in Polk County to know that if you ever find yourselves in a situation or an area where you feel unsafe, to please call us and we will send deputies out to your location to protect you. We appreciate the jobs that you all do, and we will always be here to ensure you are safe while doing them.” - Grady Judd, Sheriff

There is a large deputy presence in Orange County after a report of multiple people shot in Pine Hills.
Keith Melvin Moses, 19, is accused in a string of shootings in Orange County.
Keith Melvin Moses, 19, is accused of a string of shootings in Orange County.
Rep. Anna Eskamani

Rep. Maxwell Frost

Spectrum News

