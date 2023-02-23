TV journalist Dylan Lyons killed in Florida shooting was from Philadelphia area

A Florida television journalist and a 9-year-old girl were fatally shot Wednesday near the scene of another deadly shooting from earlier in the day, sheriff's deputies said.

Deputies had initially responded to the Pine Hills area, just northwest of Orlando, Florida, on Wednesday morning following reports of a woman in her 20s being shot. According to witnesses, a man approached a Spectrum News 13 news vehicle later Wednesday and opened fire, then walked to a nearby home and shot the 9-year-old and her mother.

The Spectrum News 13 journalist and the 9-year-old girl died, while a TV crewmember and the girl’s mother were wounded during the second shooting. They were in critical condition at a local hospital.

Who is Dylan Lyons?

Dylan Lyons, 24, was a TV reporter covering the shooting when he and another journalist from Spectrum News were shot. Family identified him overnight and said he was originally from Philadelphia before heading to Central Florida for college and eventually his job at the TV station. He was engaged to be married.

"He was an acting father to his niece and nephew who he loved so much. He loved his fiancé and and was a devoted son to his mother and father," his sister Rachel Lyons wrote on a Go Fund Me account she started to help with funeral expenses. "Dylan would have been 25 years old in March. He was a happy soul and wonderful person in life .My brother was our baby. He was taken too early from us."

The love of my life was murdered. I will never be the same person ever again. Please help my family and I during this time. pic.twitter.com/3dHrNcdIKK — Casey Lynn (@Caseyswim1996) February 23, 2023

Photojournalist Jesse Walden was critically injured in the incident, the station said.

"We are deeply saddened by the loss of our colleague and the other lives senselessly taken today," Charter Communications said in a statement. "Our thoughts are with our employee’s family, friends and co-workers during this very difficult time."

“I want to acknowledge what a horrible day this has been for our community and our media partners,” Orange County Sheriff John Mina told a room full of reporters on Wednesday. “No one in our community — not a mother, not a 9-year-old, and certainly not news professionals — should become the victim of gun violence in our community.”

An arrest made in Florida shooting

Mina later confirmed that authorities arrested Keith Melvin Moses, 19, who was formally charged with murder from the first incident. Authorities expect to charge Moses for the additional shooting of the four people.

Mina added that Moses already has a "lengthy criminal history," including gun charges, aggravated battery and assault with a deadly weapon, burglary, and grand theft charges.

Mina added they don’t immediately have a motive for any of the shootings but said that Moses was an acquaintance of the woman who was killed earlier in the day.

While authorities have not previously seen violence against media in the area, Mina said they are investigating.

This article originally appeared on Bucks County Courier Times: Dylan Lyons, TV reporter & Philly native, killed in Florida shooting