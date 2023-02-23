TV journalist and girl, 9, shot dead at scene of previous homicide crime scene in Florida

Sheriff John Mina of Orange County Sheriff’s Office gives update on fatal shootings in Orlando, Florida (Orange County Sheriff’s Office)

Four people were shot, two of of them fatally, at a homicide crime scene outside of Orlando, Florida, on Wednesday, according to police.

The victims included a 9-year-old girl and an Orlando-based TV journalist who was producing a story about a woman was found shot to death at the location in Pine Hills earlier in the day.

Another media member covering the scene was critically injured, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office. The mother of the child was also shot and injured.

A suspect, 19-year-old Keith Melvin Moses, is in custody, the sheriffs said.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated with new information.