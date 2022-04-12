New TV News Anchor Hired At Connecticut Station: CT News
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Susan BysiewiczLieutenant Governor of Connecticut
Here are the news stories trending across Connecticut on Monday night:
New News Anchor Hired By Connecticut Television Station
She is the new co-anchor of the station's evening news broadcast.>>>Read More.
TV Star With Ties To Connecticut Dies
She appeared on one major television show for nearly 40 years.>>>Read More.
Top State Official Tests Positive For COVID-19
Both Lt. Gov. Susan Bysiewicz and Gov. Ned Lamont are recovering from recent COVID-19 infections.>>>Read More.
Chocolate Easter Treats Sold At Major Grocery Store Recalled
A chocolate Easter treat product sold at these Connecticut stores was recalled due to potential salmonella contamination.>>>Read More.
DEA Warns Of 'Mass Overdose Events' From Fentanyl: See CT Data
Fentanyl has been a growing problem in Connecticut. It is involved in the large majority of fatal overdoses.>>>Read More.
The Patch community platform serves more than 100 communities all across Connecticut in Fairfield, New Haven, Middlesex, New London, Hartford, Tolland, and Litchfield counties. Thank you for reading.
This article originally appeared on the Across Connecticut Patch