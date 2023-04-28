LAFAYETTE, Ind. — WLFI-TV18 multi-platform reporter Cameron Deblasio pleaded guilty Friday morning to drunken driving, a Class C misdemeanor.

Tippecanoe Superior 6 Judge Michael Morrisey sentenced Deblasio, 25, of Lafayette, to one year on unsupervised probation. Morrisey fined Deblasio $500 and sentenced him to 60 days in jail, then Morrisey suspended the sentence and fine, which he'd done for others who pleaded guilty for the same crime. Deblasio's license also is suspended for 180 days.

As terms of his probation, Deblasio is barred from consuming alcohol or using drugs, and he may not possess a firearm — which is standard terms for those on probation.

Deblasio left the Neon Cactus with another person early March 10 in Deblasio's car, according to police reports. West Lafayette police officers at the bar were dealing with a situation in the Cactus' parking lot and noticed Deblasio leave. Officers watched as Deblasio drove to nearby Tapawingo Park and parked in the parking lot, leaving his car running, according to police reports. Deblasio parked his car perpendicular to the lined parking spaces.

When police finished their incident at the bar's parking lot, which was about 30 minutes after Deblasio left the bar, officers drove to Tapawingo Park to investigate why the car was parked there, according to police reports. It was then they discovered that Deblasio was impaired.

Deblasio's blood-alcohol content tested 0.131%, according to police reports. Indiana's legal limit 0.08%.

Deblasio declined to comment after the hearing.

This article originally appeared on Lafayette Journal & Courier: TV reporter pleads guilty to drunken driving; receives suspended sentence and probation