TV series 'Frasier' latest '90s hit to get a revival

FILE PHOTO: Grammer listens to a reporter's question at the Starz session for "Boss" at the Summer Television Critics Association Cable Press Tour in Beverly Hills
1 min read
LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - The hit 1990s TV comedy series "Frasier," starring Kelsey Grammer as a snobbish radio advice-show host, is coming back to television.

Grammer said on Wednesday he would reprise his role in the revival that will focus on "the next chapter in the continuing journey of Dr. Frasier Crane."

No further details were given.

"Frasier," a spin-off from the TV series "Cheers," was one of the most successful shows of the 1990s, winning five Emmy Awards for best comedy series.

It told the stories of Frasier Crane, who returns to his Seattle hometown to care for his elderly father, and his pretentious psychiatrist brother, Niles Crane.

No mention was made in Wednesday's announcement of whether co-stars David Hyde Pierce (Niles Crane) or Jane Leeves, who played caregiver Daphne Moon, would be joining the revival. Actor John Mahoney, who played the down-to-earth father, died in 2018.

"There has long been a call from fans for its return, and that call is now answered," David Stapf, president of CBS Studios, said in a statement.

The series, to be produced by CBS Studios, will be aired on the new streaming service Paramount+, but no date was given.

"Frasier" made its debut in 1993 and concluded in 2004.

The return of "Frasier" is the latest in a series of revivals and reboots of hit TV shows from two or three decades ago, including "Sex and the City," "Dexter," "Roseanne," "Gossip Girl," "Murphy Brown," and "Will & Grace."

(Reporting by Jill Serjeant; Editing by Peter Cooney)

