TV shopping channel Ideal World to return after takeover

A TV shopping channel is set to return after being taken over by a rival.

A spokeswoman for Shop TJC Limited confirmed the company had bought Peterborough-based Ideal World's broadcasting rights, studio equipment, and other assets.

Broadcasting and production had moved to west London and the station would return to TV on 29 September, she added.

The channel went into administration in July.

The teleshopping company had about 275 employees at its Peterborough head office before its collapse.

Asked whether the channel would be based in the city once again, Shop TJC referred the BBC to Ideal World's administrators, Kroll Advisory.

We’re excited beyond words!!! We’re back tomorrow, Friday, 29th September at 6am! 📺 Tune in to Freeview 51, Sky 668, or Freesat 810 to catch all the latest in in your favourite lifestyle goodies! 🛍️



But wait, there’s more! You can watch online too athttps://t.co/faYNYLfgF2 — Ideal World TV (@IdealWorldTV) September 28, 2023

Ideal World was launched in 2000 by co-founders Paul Wright and Val Kaye, broadcasting for about 18 hours on TV each day selling a variety of products.

Shop TJC's spokeswoman said it was "actively" advertising additional roles to ex-Ideal World employees and had already recruited some former staff.

Investor Hamish Morjaria bought the business in 2022

Shop TJC Limited is a subsidiary of India-based company Vaibhav Global Limited, whose managing director, Sunil Agrawal, welcomed Ideal World to its group.

"Over the years Ideal World has created a unique position for itself in the teleshopping industry," he said.

"We expect this transaction to create synergies and help us continue market-leading growth."

Follow East of England news on Facebook, Instagram and X. Got a story? Email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk or WhatsApp us on 0800 169 1830