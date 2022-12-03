1

TV shopping: Everything you should know before you buy this holiday season

·9 min read

Buying a new TV is one of the best things you can do to improve your at-home entertainment experience. Whether you’re streaming “Wednesday” on Netflix (NFLX) or playing “Call of Duty,” a brand-new big screen is always a welcome addition to any living room.

But TV manufacturers don’t exactly make buying one easy. From confusing marketing lingo, to unnecessary features (I’m looking at you 8K resolution) picking up a set can be an overwhelming endeavor.

Luckily, for you, I’m here to help you figure out what to look for in your next television to ensure you get the best setup for your home.

Sizing up your TV

If you’re anything like me, you want a TV so large it could blot out the Sun. But a TV that big probably won’t fit in my Queens apartment. My point is while you might want a giant TV, you need to make sure it’s the right size for your space.

If you get a set that’s too large, you’ll have a hard time seeing the entire picture. Get one that’s too small, though, and the image will be difficult to make out. There are a slew of math formulas you can use to help you figure out the right size set for your room.

Sony (SONY), for example, says a 4K panel’s size should measure two-thirds the distance between where you’ll be seated and where you’ll set up your TV. So if you’re sitting 5 feet, or 60 inches, from your TV, you should get a 40-inch TV.

A shopper passes by a display of big-screen televisions in a Costco warehouse Friday, Oct. 14, 2022, in Sheridan, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
A shopper passes by a display of big-screen televisions in a Costco warehouse Friday, Oct. 14, 2022, in Sheridan, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Samsung, meanwhile, recommends you get a 4K TV that’s roughly half the size of the distance from your couch to your TV in inches. So if you’re going to be sitting 10 feet from your TV, or 120 inches, you’ll want to get a 60-inch TV.

If you’re opting for a 1080p TV rather than a 4K model, you might want to sit a bit further away from your set. That’s because 4K TVs have more pixels (the tiny dots that make up the picture), which allows you to sit closer to your TV without losing detail.

If all of that sounds a little much, you can opt for a decidedly more physical approach and simply cut out a large piece of cardboard the size of the TV you want and place it in your room to see if it’s a good size for your space.

1080p versus 4K versus 8K

Screen resolution measures the number of pixels your TV has. Generally, the more pixels, the sharper the image. But screen size is also an important item to consider when it comes to the resolution of the TV you’re getting. Chances are if you’re shopping for a new set, it will have a resolution with roughly 4,000 pixels across, or 4K. TV manufacturers love to slap flashy numbers on their boxes to get you to think their product is the best on the shelf, but that’s not necessarily the truth.

As a rule of thumb, a 1080p resolution is fine on a TV that’s 50 inches or smaller. If you’re getting a 1080p, 42-inch TV will look plenty sharp. That’s because the screen is small enough to pack all of those pixels tightly together. Getting a 55-inch or larger TV? Opt for 4K for better image quality.

Panasonic 4K TV sets are seen on display during the IFA Electronics show in Berlin September 4, 2014. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke (GERMANY - Tags: BUSINESS SCIENCE TECHNOLOGY)
If you're looking for a TV that's 55 inches or larger, go for 4K. (Image: REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke)

What about those 8K TVs though? Surely they’ve got to be even sharper, right? I mean, 8K is a higher resolution than 4K, right? Here’s where screen size limits come in. You’ve got to get a pretty large TV or be seated incredibly close for an 8K TV to look noticeably sharper than a 4K set. Oh, and 8K content is still hard to come by. So don’t expect to be able to stream it via Netflix anytime soon.

Basically, if you’re choosing between a 4K TV or an 8K TV, this is the time when you’re going to want to opt for the lower number. You’ll save some cash, 4K is usually less expensive than 8K, and images will look just as sharp. If money isn’t an issue, though, and you’re going to be seated exceptionally close to your TV, then sure, go for the 8K set. But don’t make it a priority over 4K.

LCD, OLED, mini LED, QLED, or MicroLED

Modern TVs use two kinds of screen technology: LED and OLED. LED sets are the most common on the market and cost less than OLED models. The basic difference between the two models is that LED TVs passively light up the screen’s pixels by passing light through filters. OLED panels, meanwhile, light up individual pixels on their own.

LED panels are less expensive than OLED models, and come in a variety of configurations. Some sets use edge lighting, which means that strips of LEDs run along the left and right sides or top and bottom of the TV.

Edge lighting, though, can create areas where light bleeds into scenes where it shouldn’t otherwise be. I had an edge-lit LG TV, and while watching movies night scenes looked washed out, as light would seep into dark portions of a scene. That’s because the light isn’t directly behind the area that’s supposed to be lit up; it’s being directed there from the LEDs on the edge of the panel.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - JANUARY 08: An attendee looks at the Samsung The Wall: MicroLED Display at the Samsung booth during CES 2019 at the Las Vegas Convention Center on January 8, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. CES, the world's largest annual consumer technology trade show, runs through January 11 and features about 4,500 exhibitors showing off their latest products and services to more than 180,000 attendees. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)
MicroLED TVs are still relatively new, and incredibly expensive. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Other types of LED TVs use a full-array backlight, which helps with this issue by putting the LEDs behind the screen rather than around the edges, but those LEDs never quite shut off completely to create true black. That’s where OLED TVs come in.

OLED TVs can turn off individual pixels when they need to be black, helping bright areas of a scene stand out more, and making for better overall images. I’ve got an LG C1 OLED TV and I absolutely love it. That said, OLED TVs can sometimes struggle in especially bright places. So keep that in mind if your TV is going to be set up in direct sunlight or outside. If you’re putting it up in your living room with a window nearby, though, it’ll look perfect.

Companies like Samsung also offer what’s called QLED TVs, which add a layer of quantum dots that allow for improved color and contrast versus standard LED TVs. but they’re still not going to beat out the capabilities of an OLED TV.

Then there are mini-LED TVs. These are TVs that, you guessed it, use smaller LEDs for their backlights. As a result, manufacturers can pack in more mini-LEDs into a TV than they would with regular LEDs, making for better color and cutting down on light bleed. They do this using a technique called local dimming, which means that the LEDs that produce light in a darker section of an image are dimmed, giving your content a better overall contrast.

If you’ve got more money than you know what to do with, there’s one final category of TVs called MicroLED TVs. These use millions of individual LEDs to power each on-screen pixel, allowing for perfect blacks and bright whites. It's the best of both LED and OLED, but it's also incredibly expensive. We’re talking nearly $100,000.

The best option? Go with an OLED TV. If you’re looking to save, then check out a mini-LED TV or QLED with a full-array backlight. Opt for a standard edge-lit LED if you’re on a budget.

Refresh rate

This last major spec to watch for is your TV’s refresh rate, or the number of times a screen updates with new information per second, listed as hertz (Hz). Most TVs have refresh rates of about 60Hz. High-end TVs, though, can have rates of up to 120Hz.

The higher the refresh rate, the smoother image. Think of it like a flip book cartoon. The slower you flip from page to page, the jankier the cartoon looks. Flip the pages faster and the cartoon will look nice and smooth.

Frame rate is especially important if you’re going to be gaming on your new TV. Since you’re constantly moving around in games, a higher frame rate usually means a better image experience. That said, 120Hz frame rates are usually only available on mid-range to high-end TVs. If you want the best image, go for 120Hz. If you don’t need it, and are fine with the way a 60Hz model looks, grab that instead.

Manufacturers, however, use different marketing terms to express, and exaggerate, their TVs’ refresh rates. Your best bet is to do your own research and check a manufacturer’s site for the TV’s true refresh rate.

Ports

Finally, if you’re shopping for a new TV, you’ll want it to have plenty of ports. We’re talking HDMI, USB, optical audio, the works. Most mid- to high-end TVs have a USB port and four HDMI ports as well as optical audio for sound bars or other audio systems. Entry-level TVs usually have two HDMI ports and lack USB slots.

There are also different versions of HDMI. If you're a gamer, you'll want a TV with HDMI 2.1, which allows your set to display 4K content at 120Hz. You'll also need an HDMI cable that supports the standard, but you can pick those up on the cheap, around $10 to $20, via Amazon.

If your new TV is going to be the center of your entertainment setup, be sure to get one with four HDMI ports. This way you’ll have plenty of space to connect your game systems, streaming boxes, and anything else you might want to plug into your set.

Above all, happy watching!

Sign up for Yahoo Finance's Tech newsletter

More from Dan

Got a tip? Email Daniel Howley at dhowley@yahoofinance.com. Follow him on Twitter at @DanielHowley.

Click here for the latest technology business news, reviews, and useful articles on tech and gadgets

Read the latest financial and business news from Yahoo Finance

Elon Musk goes to war with Apple over App Store fees, moderation

Apple stock slides ahead of holidays amid protests in China and supply chain crunch

Recommended Stories

  • FTX's LedgerX attracts interest from Blockchain.com, Gemini- Bloomberg

    There could be over half a dozen other potential buyers for the crypto derivatives exchange, the people told Bloomberg, adding that some of the interested parties have signed non-disclosure agreements. Blockchain.com, Gemini and Bitpanda did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for comment, while Kalshi could not be reached for comment. Crypto trading platform FTX filed for bankruptcy protection in the United States on Nov. 11 in the highest-profile crypto blowup to date, after traders pulled billions from the platform in three days and rival exchange Binance abandoned a rescue deal.

  • Musk says 'possible' that Twitter gave preference to leftists during Brazil election

    Twitter owner Elon Musk said on Saturday he thought it was "possible" that personnel at the social media firm gave preference to left-wing candidates during Brazil's election this year, without providing evidence. Musk completed his acquisition of Twitter on Oct. 27, just days before Brazil's presidential second round runoff vote, when far-right incumbent Jair Bolsonaro was defeated by leftist Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva. "I've seen a lot of concerning tweets about the recent Brazil election," Musk wrote on Twitter when asked by a user about elections possibly "handled" by the company's previous management.

  • Energy: Putin has ‘destroyed his most important market,’ expert says

    S&P Global Vice Chairman & "The New Map: Energy, Climate, and the Clash of Nations" author Daniel Yergin joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the energy market and why Russia's invasion of Ukraine has damaged the price of Russian oil exports.

  • Top Morgan Stanley Strategist Says This Is When the Bear Market ‘Will Be Over Probably'

    With U.S. stocks down more than 20% so far this year, investors are looking for some good news – and it may be coming from a prominent Wall Street analyst who says the current bear market could come to an … Continue reading → The post Top Morgan Stanley Strategist Says This Is When the Bear Market ‘Will Be Over Probably' appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Fed Could Be Pushed by Overheated Wages to Higher Peak Rates

    (Bloomberg) -- Federal Reserve officials have enough worrisome inflation data to consider raising interest rates to a higher peak than investors expect and potentially follow the half-point hike they’ve signaled this month with the same again in February.Most Read from BloombergMusk’s Neuralink Hopes to Implant Computer in Human Brain in Six MonthsLarry Summers Says Fed Will Need to Boost Rates More Than Markets ExpectGoldman Jolts Traders With Bonus Warning After Bumper HaulMusk Suspends Ye Fro

  • Twitter: Elon Musk suspends Kanye West, contends moderation policies with Apple

    Yahoo Finance Live anchor Dave Briggs details Elon Musk's big week as Twitter CEO, which featured an online spat with Apple and suspending Ye's Twitter account after a series of antisemitic tweets.

  • What China’s zero-COVID troubles mean for global economic growth

    China's strict zero-COVID policy complicated the global economic recovery.

  • Kids now prefer virtual currencies over cash allowances, money gifts

    Yahoo Finance Live checks out the trend where children are forgoing cash allowances or gifts for virtual currencies.

  • This remarkable woman may just be Mark Cuban's MVP

    A great generational leap forward is the most American of stories, which is the case of Cynthia Marshall, chief executive officer of the Dallas Mavericks.

  • Tesla Is Offering $3,750 Off a New Car. It Won’t Last.

    The EV maker doesn't usually offer sales or haggle over prices, but subsidies taking effect in January seem to have changed things.

  • GM venture to invest additional $275M at Tennessee plant

    A joint venture between General Motors and South Korean battery company LG Energy Solution announced Friday that it will invest an additional $275 million to expand a Tennessee battery cell factory for electric vehicles. Officials with the companies had already pledged to spend $2.3 billion to build a battery plant in Spring Hill, Tennessee. The additional investment is anticipated to result in 40% more battery cell output when the plant is fully operational.

  • BofA Says Sell Equities Rally Before 2023 Unemployment Shock

    (Bloomberg) -- Stock investors’ optimism around a cooling labor market and a Federal Reserve pivot is overdone, according to Bank of America Corp. strategists, who recommend selling the rally ahead of a likely surge in job losses next year.Most Read from BloombergMusk’s Neuralink Hopes to Implant Computer in Human Brain in Six MonthsGoldman Jolts Traders With Bonus Warning After Bumper HaulMusk Suspends Ye From Twitter After Offensive Image PostBeverly Hills Cop Was California’s Highest-Paid Mun

  • Mirasol Resources First Quarter 2023 Earnings: CA$0.02 loss per share (vs CA$0.015 loss in 1Q 2022)

    Mirasol Resources ( CVE:MRZ ) First Quarter 2023 Results Key Financial Results Net loss: CA$1.08m (loss widened by 29...

  • Billionaire Steve Cohen Goes Big on These 2 High-Yield Dividend Stocks

    Dividend stocks. They’re the very picture of the reliable standby, the sound defensive play that investors make when markets turn south. Div stocks tend not to show as extreme shifts as the broader markets, and they offer a steady income stream no matter where the markets go. And it’s not just retail investors who move into dividend stocks. Recent regulatory filings show that billionaire Steve Cohen has bought big into high-yield dividend stocks. Cohen has built a reputation for success, and his

  • An Intrinsic Calculation For MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Suggests It's 21% Undervalued

    In this article we are going to estimate the intrinsic value of MercadoLibre, Inc. ( NASDAQ:MELI ) by estimating the...

  • Lands' End Third Quarter 2023 Earnings: Misses Expectations

    Lands' End ( NASDAQ:LE ) Third Quarter 2023 Results Key Financial Results Revenue: US$371.0m (down 1.3% from 3Q 2022...

  • Malibu Boats' (NASDAQ:MBUU) investors will be pleased with their favorable 85% return over the last five years

    When we invest, we're generally looking for stocks that outperform the market average. And the truth is, you can make...

  • Biggest Wall Street Banks Are Slashing Bonuses by as Much as 30%

    (Bloomberg) -- Across Wall Street, this year’s bleak expectations for banker bonuses are rapidly proving true, as a slump in dealmaking ends the industry’s war for talent and firms regain the upper hand in setting pay.Most Read from BloombergMusk’s Neuralink Hopes to Implant Computer in Human Brain in Six MonthsLarry Summers Says Fed Will Need to Boost Rates More Than Markets ExpectGoldman Jolts Traders With Bonus Warning After Bumper HaulMusk Suspends Ye From Twitter After Offensive Image PostW

  • Do These 3 Checks Before Buying Newmont Corporation (NYSE:NEM) For Its Upcoming Dividend

    Some investors rely on dividends for growing their wealth, and if you're one of those dividend sleuths, you might be...

  • Food Stamps: Hawaii Benefits Schedule for December 2022 and Where To Get SNAP Discounts

    Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits in Hawaii are administered by the state's Department of Human Services (DHS) Benefit, Employment & Support Services Division (BESSD)....