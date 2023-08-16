A TV trial for Trump?

Another indictment for Donald Trump, but this one’s quite a bit different. And pumpkin spice season is upon us. You sippin'?

A tape recording, a TV trial and all those co-defendants

Another day, another indictment? Not exactly. The fourth time, Trump has faced criminal charges since leaving the White House − a statement that manages to simultaneously sound unimaginable and mundane − is not like all the others. The law and the politics in Monday's Georgia indictment pose distinctive perils that could make it the most serious challenge of all to Trump's future and whether that involves a term in prison or a return to the White House. There’s a tape of that phone call. The trial will be televised. And there are a whole bunch of co-defendants. 🔍 Here's a closer look.

Former President Donald Trump delivers remarks during the Georgia state GOP convention on June 10.

Grim search continues amid scorched remains of Lahaina

With only less than half of the scorched homes and businesses reached by cadaver dogs so far, officials said that as of late Tuesday, the death toll from the wildfires in Maui had climbed to 106. Authorities began releasing the names of the dead, and Gov. Josh Green said housing the displaced continues to be a primary focus of relief efforts. President Joe Biden will head to Maui on Monday to meet with survivors and officials there, the White House said Wednesday. Complicating recovery efforts was a weather forecast calling for storms this weekend. 👉 Follow our live coverage.

Volunteers sort donated pet foods at the Maui Humane Society in Puunene, Hawaii, on Tuesday.

Appeals court rules against FDA, backs limits on abortion pill

In the latest step in what has turned into a monthslong legal drama over access to the abortion pill mifepristone, a federal appeals court on Wednesday said that it would limit the drug's access, ruling that the Food and Drug Administration had overstepped its authority and made it far easier for Americans to obtain the drug. The ruling was unlikely to have an immediate impact on access to the drug because of an earlier Supreme Court decision that paused any changes to the status quo. But it does set up another abortion showdown at the Supreme Court as the Biden administration is all but certain to appeal. 👉 Here's what we know.

The pumpkin spice parade begins

When does pumpkin spice season start? According to ... a lot of places ... it's already in full swing, y'all! The fall flavor's onset has begun, with Dunkin' launching its fall menu today – earlier than in the past – pouring Pumpkin Spice Signature Lattes and pumpkin coffee. Krispy Kreme and 7-Eleven both started offering pumpkin spice goodies earlier this month. And if you're sippin' Starbucks or other favorite pumpkin spice purveyors, they probably aren't far behind. 🍂 More pumpkin spice!

