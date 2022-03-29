TV volume spurs jail fight

Mar. 28—TRAVERSE CITY — Two inmates got into a fight over the television volume, turning it up and down.

Traverse City Police Department's Captain Jim Bussell said a 38-year-old man from Kalkaska, who is in jail on suspicions of possessing meth, and a 35-year-old Suttons Bay man, accused of home invasion, unlawful imprisonment, domestic assault and a false fire alarm charge, began pushing and shoving each other when they couldn't agree on the volume.

The altercation resulted in the 38-year-old man breaking his nose and clavicle. He was taken to Munson Medical Center where he was treated for his injuries.

The man said he would be pressing charges against the 35-year-old man, so a warrant for an aggravated assault charge, a misdemeanor, was requested by police from the Prosecuting Attorney's office.

Jodi Velez-Thayer, office manager at Grand Traverse County Prosecuting Attorney's Office, said on Monday that no charges had yet been logged for the 35-year-old man and that he had not yet been arraigned.

