Is TV18 Broadcast (NSE:TV18BRDCST) Using Too Much Debt?

Legendary fund manager Li Lu (who Charlie Munger backed) once said, 'The biggest investment risk is not the volatility of prices, but whether you will suffer a permanent loss of capital.' When we think about how risky a company is, we always like to look at its use of debt, since debt overload can lead to ruin. We note that TV18 Broadcast Limited (NSE:TV18BRDCST) does have debt on its balance sheet. But is this debt a concern to shareholders?

What Risk Does Debt Bring?

Debt is a tool to help businesses grow, but if a business is incapable of paying off its lenders, then it exists at their mercy. Ultimately, if the company can't fulfill its legal obligations to repay debt, shareholders could walk away with nothing. While that is not too common, we often do see indebted companies permanently diluting shareholders because lenders force them to raise capital at a distressed price. Of course, the upside of debt is that it often represents cheap capital, especially when it replaces dilution in a company with the ability to reinvest at high rates of return. The first thing to do when considering how much debt a business uses is to look at its cash and debt together.

What Is TV18 Broadcast's Debt?

As you can see below, at the end of March 2019, TV18 Broadcast had ₹15.9b of debt, up from ₹10.1b a year ago. Click the image for more detail. However, because it has a cash reserve of ₹3.37b, its net debt is less, at about ₹12.5b.

A Look At TV18 Broadcast's Liabilities

Zooming in on the latest balance sheet data, we can see that TV18 Broadcast had liabilities of ₹34.0b due within 12 months and liabilities of ₹2.84b due beyond that. On the other hand, it had cash of ₹3.37b and ₹18.4b worth of receivables due within a year. So it has liabilities totalling ₹15.1b more than its cash and near-term receivables, combined.

While this might seem like a lot, it is not so bad since TV18 Broadcast has a market capitalization of ₹36.9b, and so it could probably strengthen its balance sheet by raising capital if it needed to. However, it is still worthwhile taking a close look at its ability to pay off debt.

In order to size up a company's debt relative to its earnings, we calculate its net debt divided by its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) and its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) divided by its interest expense (its interest cover). This way, we consider both the absolute quantum of the debt, as well as the interest rates paid on it.

While we wouldn't worry about TV18 Broadcast's net debt to EBITDA ratio of 4.4, we think its super-low interest cover of 1.8 times is a sign of high leverage. It seems clear that the cost of borrowing money is negatively impacting returns for shareholders, of late. However, it should be some comfort for shareholders to recall that TV18 Broadcast actually grew its EBIT by a hefty 726%, over the last 12 months. If it can keep walking that path it will be in a position to shed its debt with relative ease. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if TV18 Broadcast can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.