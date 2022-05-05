TVA asks for more public comment on Cumberland Fossil Plant environmental review

With questions lingering about the future of the Cumberland Fossil Plant, the Tennessee Valley Authority has announced another public comment period on its environmental review of the facility.

TVA says it has reduced carbon emissions by 57% in 2021 from 2005 levels, and is on a path to an approximate 80% reduction by 2035, while maintaining residential electric rates lower than 80% of other utilities.

Off in the distance the sky can be seen fluctuating colors and the plume from TVA Cumberland, a power plant over 20 miles away as seen from a vantage point on Old Ashland City Road in Clarksville, Tenn., on Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021.

Part of the path to getting there, the federal utility says, includes making changes with coal-fired power generation.

TVA is inviting the public to comment on the draft environmental impact statement (EIS) for the proposed retirement and demolition of Cumberland Fossil Plant and the construction of replacement generation.

The draft EIS considers the potential impacts associated with the proposed retirement of the two coal-fired units at Cumberland, located in Cumberland City of Stewart County, and the construction and operation of facilities to replace part of the retired generation, said a news release from TVA headquarters in Knoxville.

To recover the generation capacity lost from the retirement of one Cumberland unit, TVA is proposing the addition of about 1,450 megawatts of replacement generation.

Replacement generation for the second retired Cumberland unit would likely consist of some combination of gas, solar, and storage, TVA says, but the planning for that generation can be deferred to allow more time to assess the specific types and locations of that generation.

TVA is considering a no-action alternative, where Cumberland would continue to operate the Cumberland coal units; and three action alternatives, all with retirement of the Cumberland units, in the draft EIS.

The three-action alternatives are (1.) retirement of the fossil plant and construction and operation of a combined cycle combustion turbine gas plant at the same site; (2.) retirement of the fossil plant and construction and operation of simple cycle combustion turbine gas plants at alternate locations; or (3.) retirement of the fossil plant and construction and operation of solar and storage facilities, primarily at alternate locations.

Related actions, such as the natural gas pipeline and transmission upgrades, will also be considered in this assessment.

TVA officials said they will be hosting public open houses to discuss the draft EIS and provide opportunities to submit comments.

A virtual open house will be available live on Thursday, May 12, starting at 6:30 p.m. Visit www.tva.gov/nepa to register for the virtual live event.

In addition, two in-person events are planned on May 17, from 6:30-8 p.m., at the Stewart County Visitor’s Center, and May 18, from 6:30-8 p.m., at Houston County High School.

A virtual meeting room with additional project information is available at www.tva.com/CUFmeeting.

TVA will accept written comments on the scope of the EIS received no later than June 13.

Comments may be submitted online at www.tva.com/nepa, or by email to nepa@tva.gov, or written comments can be sent to Ashley Pilakowski, 400 W. Summit Hill Dr., WT11B, Knoxville, TN 37902.

Comments received, including names and addresses, will become part of the administrative record and will be available for public inspection, said the release.

