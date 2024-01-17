TVA Calling for Voluntary Electrical Use Reduction | Jan. 16, 2024 | News 19 at 4 p.m.

TechCrunch

Snyk, the well-funded developer-focused security company, today announced that it has acquired Helios, a Tel Aviv-based startup that helps developers troubleshoot and understand their microservices in production. Snyk will use Helios to bolster its recently launched AppRisk service, its application security play, and to provide them with a better overall security service both at build time and while running in production. Back in 2022, Helios raised a $5 million seed round that was co-led by Entrée Capital and Amiti VC.