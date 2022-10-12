TVA, contractor sued after death of worker at Bull Run

The estate of a man who was working at Bull Run Fossil Plant and died on the job is suing the Tennessee Valley Authority and one of its contractors.

Seth Black was installing insulation at Bull Run on Sept. 16, 2021, when he fell five feet through the top surface of a precipitator insulator and onto live electrical equipment. The 29-year-old was electrocuted and died.

The lawsuit, filed last month in U.S. District Court in East Tennessee, says TVA and its contractor GUBMK Constructors failed to ensure the safety and structural integrity of the walking surface and that it could hold the weight of workers.

The estate is seeking $5 million in damages.

"The only way that someone can be held accountable under these circumstances is with a dollar amount, and it's going to have to be of such a significance that TVA and other entities are going to take note, that they're going to have to change their practices," attorney for the estate T. Scott Jones told Knox News.

Bull Run, located in Clinton, Tennessee, is one of TVA's older fossil plants and is slated to be retired in December 2023.

“Our thoughts and prayers remain with Mr. Black’s family and colleagues who were impacted by the tragic accident," a TVA spokesperson said in a statement to Knox News.

“Going forward, TVA’s focus remains on operating (the) Bull Run Fossil Plant safely and reliably until the plant is retired.”

What safety reports found after Black died

After Black's death, the federal Occupational Safety and Health Administration found in March that TVA, GUBMK Constructors, and Williams Specialty Services LLC "exposed workers to fall and electrocution hazards by not determining if the walking and working surfaces employees were working from had the strength and structural integrity to support them safely," OSHA said in a press release.

It cited each of the three entities with at least one serious violation of workplace safety.

Black was working for Williams Specialty Services, but the company is not included in the lawsuit.

“Had the employer identified and mitigated safety hazards at the work site as required, this tragedy could have been prevented,” OSHA Area Director William Cochran said in a March press release. “Employers are legally and morally obligated to provide their workers a work environment where their safety is not in jeopardy. It’s time all employers realize that as well.”

OSHA fined the two contractors but not the TVA, another federal agency.

The TVA Office of the Inspector General, the authority's independent watchdog, released a report in September of this year about safety and operation concerns at Bull Run.

Despite the timeline to offline Bull Run, the plant is being used more than TVA expected, according to the Inspector General report, which listed multiple safety concerns about its operation.

Plants require maintenance and updates as they grow older, but Bull Run's funding for asset improvements has been cut, the OIG report stated. Sixteen improvement projects that were scheduled have been canceled.

"I think the family just wants a uniform accountability by TVA so that they are responsible for their facilities, and ensure that things like this don't occur in the future and that can be best remedied by regular maintenance, inspection, and responsibility with regards to those facilities," Jones said.

