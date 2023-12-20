What TVA has done to strengthen the power grid and avoid rolling blackouts in Memphis

Temporary structures acting as wind blockers for critical instrumentation can be seen during a tour of the Allen Integrated Combined Cycle & Combustion Turbine Plant run by Tennessee Valley Authority in Memphis, Tenn., on Thursday, December 14, 2023.

Almost a year ago, Winter Storm Elliot brought single-digit temperatures through and caused rolling blackouts in areas served by the Tennessee Valley Authority. TVA said it has invested over $123 million in the last three months to build system reliability and resiliency at its coal, gas and hydroelectric plants.

An additional $120 million has been committed by TVA to focus on enhancing generation fleet reliability including enclosing exposed equipment and insulating pipes, modernizing data technology and better training for extreme weather preparedness.

With only a week until the official start of winter, what do those updates actually look like? The Commercial Appeal took a tour of the Allen Integrated Combined Cycle & Combustion Turbine Plant in Memphis where plant staff and TVA officials explained the changes and how those changes will prevent rolling blackouts.

Heat Trace system upgrades, enclosures on equipment

Mike Cashon, plant manager for TVA Allen Combined Cycle Plant, said that last winter the plant system ran well, partially because of its new age. The TVA Allen Combined Cycle Plant started supplying power to the grid in 2018, and while newer than most TVA plants, there have been strategic upgrades to better prepare for extreme winter weather.

Michael Cashon, the plant manager, stands in front of fuel gas heaters that have temporary structures acting as wind blockers for the critical instrumentation during a tour of the Allen Integrated Combined Cycle & Combustion Turbine Plant run by Tennessee Valley Authority in Memphis, Tenn., on Thursday, December 14, 2023.

"We want to make sure we are doing everything possible to safeguard our generation and be able to provide power to the valley," Cashon said.

Heat trace systems, electronic cables that put a current over a pipe that could freeze when temperatures are low enough, are located on the piping systems outside. The electronic cables put a current over the pipe and insolation is put over it to keep the heat on the pipe. The heat trace systems are turned on when temperatures are below 40 degrees Fahrenheit, which gives time to keep the systems warm before it gets too cold.

The heat trace systems are powered by the energy from the plant. The heat trace systems keep critical instrumentation and valves operating. By keeping critical instrumentation and critical valves operating, service failure and loss of generation can be mitigated.

Critical instrumentation is housed inside O'Brien boxes, which have small space heaters that keep the instruments from being in freezing temps. The O'Brien boxes are monitored in the control room, and if the temperature dips to a certain measure, an alarm will go off and alert staff to check on the system, Cashion said.

The Allen Integrated Combined Cycle & Combustion Turbine Plant run by Tennessee Valley Authority is seen in Memphis, Tenn., on Thursday, December 14, 2023.

Another winter preparedness technique that is being implemented is placing temporary enclosures on exposed equipment. The enclosures are not reusable, but Cashon said that they are working towards getting modular enclosures that can be reused.

"They are made of thick plastic...that is put together with industrial tape...they have zippered openings on them for areas that need to be ventilated," Cashion said.

All staff members have also received special winter preparedness training, and some staff received additional training depending on their role. In addition to special training, a winter readiness coordinator is also brought on to keep all other staff at the Allen Combined Cycle Plant.

Overall, Cashon said that the Allen Combined Cycle Plan feels prepared for the upcoming winter season.

"The folks at the generator sites have done everything possible to prevent (rolling blackouts) from occurring this year, and we'll keep that going forward," he said.

