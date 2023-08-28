The TVA is making $15 billion in investments to generate more energy
A multi-billion dollar announcement recently came from the TVA - it has to do with powering the area's growing population, but it could also be impacting your wallet.
Libby is getting some updates that should make it easier to read the likes of 'The New Yorker,' 'Rolling Stone,' 'Bon Appetit' and 'Wired' for free.
"I have a dragon, he likes to move his tail..."
Cruise, the self-driving subsidiary of General Motors, said Monday it has begun manual data collection in Seattle and Washington, DC, the first step toward launching commercial services in the cities. Data collection involves manually driving a robotaxi around to grab information on the local driving environment and climate. The move to expand operations to two cities on opposite coasts comes as pressure mounts for the robotaxi company in its hometown of San Francisco.
Mercedes-Benz has shared plans to open its first electric vehicle DC fast-charging hubs in Atlanta, Georgia; Chengdu, China; and Mannheim, Germany, starting in the fourth quarter of 2023. The automaker plans to install 2,000 charging hubs worldwide by the end of 2024, with 10,000 chargers in North America, Europe, China and "other core markets" by 2030. In July, Mercedes joined the ranks of automakers to adopt Tesla's North American Charging Standard (NACS) charge port.
The lack of good snack options is also tied up in one of the league’s largest and most front-facing pain points of commercial travel, Loyd said.
Stocks gained on Monday as markets continue to digest Powell's key speech from last week and look forward to fresh jobs and inflation data.
Let's hear it for the girls — or, more appropriately, the savvy, trailblazing, powerhouse women who have dominated entertainment and launched #BillionGirlSummer.
"I explained myself over and over again and showed her proof that my work is not a straight up copy of hers."
A look at each top decision-maker's entire record across three categories: draft picks, trades and free-agent signings.
Influencer Arden Rose raided her British mother-in-law's closet for '90s and early '00s pieces -- and TikTokers are majorly jealous. The post Woman raids her mother-in-law’s closet in the U.K., unearths ‘treasure trove’ of ’90s and early ’00s pieces: ‘MIL is a baddie’ appeared first on In The Know.
Trust me when I say that I know a thing or two about Labor Day weekend sales.
If you're sick of wearing white lotion sunscreens, these options may encourage you to be better about sun protection.
52% of respondents to a Pew Research Center poll said they were more concerned than excited about AI.
A problem with the Elantra Hybrid's Motor Control Unit could cause unintended acceleration, prompting the recall of nearly 38,000 cars.
"I'm not guessing he's gonna have his Thanksgiving dinner with us the night before that game."
Compared to air travel, American roads are more dangerous, and they're getting worse. But there may be solutions with road design and smaller cars.
Dakota Fanning and Denzel Washington, who first shared the screen together in 2004's "Man on Fire," reunite in the new action sequel.
What does it mean to 'cook'?
The bestseller is a great fall layering piece that one reviewer called 'flattering while not being too tight.' Stock up while it's 70% off!
Amazon is increasing its free shipping minimum to $35 for customers who don't have a Prime membership in some regions, the company confirmed to TechCrunch on Monday. Up until now, the free shipping minimum was $25. Amazon says it's testing the new free shipping threshold randomly by ZIP code-grouped regions and that everyone in the same region will see the same free shipping threshold.