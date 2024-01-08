TVA working this week to install power lines from Bull Run plant to electrical substation

Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA) will be installing power line cables across Melton Hill Reservoir from the Bull Run Fossil Plant to the new substation on Edgemoor Road this week.

Work begins Monday, Jan. 8.

The section of Melton Lake Greenway passing under the power lines, south of Edgemoor Road, will be closed to the public for safety while cables are being pulled overhead, according to a news release from the city of Oak Ridge.

TVA plans to close Bull Run Fossil Plant.

Work is expected to take approximately seven days, depending upon weather conditions.

TVA announced the Bull Run plant's retirement on Dec. 1. As reported, a transition team will prepare the plant for demolition. The agency is exploring options for what the 750-acre site across the Clinch River from Oak Ridge could become. It could hold battery storage or condensers that would support the stability of the power grid.

