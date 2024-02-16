TVC adds direct flight to Houston

Feb. 16—TRAVERSE CITY — United Airlines will add seasonal flight service between Traverse City and Houston this summer as Cherry Capital Airport continues to expand its direct connections around the country.

The summer flight service between Cherry Capital and Houston's George Bush Intercontinental Airport (IAH) will begin June 29 and continue through Aug. 17. The weekly Saturday flights will depart Houston at 11:55 a.m. local time and arrive in Traverse City at 3:55 p.m., and then take off from TVC at 5 p.m. and arrive in Houston at 7:05 p.m. Central time. Tickets for the flights are available on United's website.

Cherry Capital CEO Kevin Klein said local officials have been working on securing the Houston flight service for several years prior to Friday's formal confirmation. Houston will be United's fifth nonstop flight from Cherry Capital, joining its year-round flight service to Chicago and seasonal flights to Denver, Newark, and Washington D.C./Dulles Airport. It will be the 19th direct year-round and seasonal direct flight offered through Cherry Capital, which is coming off a record year of 700,699 passengers in 2023.

"We know people want to get outdoors this summer and United is making it easier than ever to get to fun destinations across North America," Patrick Quayle, United's senior vice of network planning and alliances said in a media release.

The new service is being partially underwritten by a $750,000 grant through the Small Community Air Service Development Program of the U.S. Department of Transportation. Klein said TC Tourism is also putting up $100,000 to help market the service in the tourism sector, while the regional economic development organization Traverse Connect has committed $50,000 toward marketing the flights to the business community.

"It's truly been a community partnership," Klein said.

The service will feature the Embraer E175 aircraft, a regional jet that carries between 67 and 88 passengers depending on its configuration. Klein said he's hopeful that the service will follow the growth trend of the Dallas flights that were added at Cherry Capital in 2015, which started with regional jet service and is now served by mainline jets because of the steady growth in passenger counts. He anticipates the flights will be widely utilized by professionals working in the oil and gas industry in Houston that also have operations throughout northern Michigan.

"We feel that the Houston flights are set up for the same type of success," he said.