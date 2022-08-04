TVCC offering course from arrest to trial

Aug. 4—Trinity Valley Community College Professor Donna Bennett is teaming up with the Adult and Continuing Education program to offer an opportunity to gain first-hand knowledge on what it means to go from arrest to trial.

The first class is scheduled to run from Sept. 12 through Oct. 3 and offers a unique perspective to anyone interested in the criminal justice system or curious about the process.

They have a second class scheduled from Nov. 17 through Nov. 28.

The cost for each class is $50. It will be held on Mondays from 6 to 8 p.m. in TC-308 in the Baugh Technology Building on the Athens campus.

In the first class period, students will learn what happens when someone is arrested or charges are filed against an individual. In the second class, they will tour the Henderson County Sheriff's Department/Jail.

In the third class, you will get to examine what happens when a case is filed with the prosecutor's office, the grand jury process, what happens when a case is indicted and the trial process.

In the last class, students will get to tour the Henderson County Courthouse and a courtroom.

To register for the class, head to https://www.tvcc.edu/Continuing-Education/category.aspx?z=256. Enrollment and tuition is due by 4 p.m. Sept. 11.

If you have questions about the class, contact the TVCC Adult and Continuing Education department by email at conted@tvcc.edu or phone at 903-675-6212 during business hours.