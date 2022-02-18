🌱TVF&R Firefighters Save Cat In Toilet + New SteepleJack Eatery

Happy Saturday, neighbors! Here's everything you need to know going on in town today.

Here are the top stories today in Beaverton:

Prepare your route! The exit to Scholls Ferry Road from northbound OR 217 is set to be closed this weekend. The closure is due to continued construction on the Willamette Water Supply Program project, which is set to continue until sometime in 2026, Rosemarie Stein reports. (OregonLive) New drinkeries are headed our way. SteepleJack Brewing, known for their taproom housed in a former church in NE Portland, is scheduled to open a taproom in Hillsboro and a 200+ seat pizza tavern in the former location of IBU on Beaverton-Hillsdale Highway. SteepleJack Pizza & Beer tavern is set to open in May, and the Hillsboro location should open up this summer. Take a tour of the newest space over at NewSchoolBeer.com. Firefighters came to the rescue in Beaverton on Friday, Feb. 17, helping to free a cat who was stuck in a toilet. The feline's owners say the pet fell in while attempting to get a drink and got his back leg stuck. See pictures of the rescue at WOAI. How do your neighbors feel about upcoming infrastructure projects? Find the answer at the latest edition of the LUT News. The topline priority, according to one survey, is filling in missing sidewalks. A close second priority is projects that increase accessibility to important locations such as schools and medical centers. The area around Washington Square could look very different in the near future, as may the mall itself possibly. Ray Pitz reports on local agencies' plans for increasing housing in the area. Possibilities include apartments on the top floor of the mall or repurposing the former Sears as housing. Although the mall's owners have the necessary approvals for redevelopment, they say they don't have anything to share at the moment. (Pamplin Media Group: Click here for free access via your WCCLS card; click here if you have a paid subscription)

Concerned about housing? The Beaverton City Government released a statement saying, " The Beaverton Winter Shelter will remain open until May 2022 in collaboration between Just Compassion and Washington County Supportive Housing Services." Click over to the Facebook page to find out how to enroll.

Are you thinking about getting a job in the legal profession? Washington County District Attorney's Office Public Information Officer Stephen Mayer shares that the agency will be hosting its Second Annual Oregon Diversity Legal Job Fair on March 9, 2022. The event will be virtual. (Nextdoor)

And today's Local Business of the Day is... Burn Bootcamp Beaverton. Click over to the gym's Instagram to check out the female-friendly workouts, complete with childcare options throughout the day!

