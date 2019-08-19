Is TVS Motor (NSE:TVSMOTOR) Using Too Much Debt?

The external fund manager backed by Berkshire Hathaway's Charlie Munger, Li Lu, makes no bones about it when he says 'The biggest investment risk is not the volatility of prices, but whether you will suffer a permanent loss of capital.' It's only natural to consider a company's balance sheet when you examine how risky it is, since debt is often involved when a business collapses. We note that TVS Motor Company Limited (NSE:TVSMOTOR) does have debt on its balance sheet. But is this debt a concern to shareholders?

What Risk Does Debt Bring?

Debt assists a business until the business has trouble paying it off, either with new capital or with free cash flow. Ultimately, if the company can't fulfill its legal obligations to repay debt, shareholders could walk away with nothing. However, a more common (but still painful) scenario is that it has to raise new equity capital at a low price, thus permanently diluting shareholders. Having said that, the most common situation is where a company manages its debt reasonably well - and to its own advantage. When we examine debt levels, we first consider both cash and debt levels, together.

What Is TVS Motor's Debt?

As you can see below, at the end of March 2019, TVS Motor had ₹93.0b of debt, up from ₹69.3b a year ago. Click the image for more detail. On the flip side, it has ₹2.02b in cash leading to net debt of about ₹91.0b.

How Strong Is TVS Motor's Balance Sheet?

We can see from the most recent balance sheet that TVS Motor had liabilities of ₹81.8b falling due within a year, and liabilities of ₹51.0b due beyond that. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of ₹2.02b as well as receivables valued at ₹67.0b due within 12 months. So its liabilities total ₹63.8b more than the combination of its cash and short-term receivables.

TVS Motor has a market capitalization of ₹179.1b, so it could very likely raise cash to ameliorate its balance sheet, if the need arose. However, it is still worthwhile taking a close look at its ability to pay off debt.

We measure a company's debt load relative to its earnings power by looking at its net debt divided by its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) and by calculating how easily its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) cover its interest expense (interest cover). Thus we consider debt relative to earnings both with and without depreciation and amortization expenses.

TVS Motor's debt is 4.1 times its EBITDA, and its EBIT cover its interest expense 2.6 times over. Taken together this implies that, while we wouldn't want to see debt levels rise, we think it can handle its current leverage. On the other hand, TVS Motor grew its EBIT by 27% in the last year. If sustained, this growth should make that debt evaporate like a scarce drinking water during an unnaturally hot summer. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if TVS Motor can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

Finally, a company can only pay off debt with cold hard cash, not accounting profits. So it's worth checking how much of that EBIT is backed by free cash flow. Over the last three years, TVS Motor saw substantial negative free cash flow, in total. While that may be a result of expenditure for growth, it does make the debt far more risky.