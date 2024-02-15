TWC celebrates Career and Technical Education Month

Feb. 14—AUSTIN — In celebration of Career and Technical Education (CTE) Month, the Texas Workforce Commission (TWC) recognizes the value of CTE programs and the achievements of students who pursue high-skill technical careers in more than 750 unique occupations across the state.

"Career and Technical Education programs help provide students with the skills needed for in-demand jobs," TWC Chairman Bryan Daniel said in a news release. "CTE courses provide a solid start for many Texans to build rewarding careers in the Lone Star State."

TWC supports CTE programs through multiple initiatives, including the Skills Development Fund (SDF) Dual Credit Program. SDF Dual Credit grants allow educational institutions and business partners across the state to develop training programs and Dual Credit opportunities that give students a jumpstart on their education or career goals as they earn credits toward a degree or professional credential while still in school.

"Hands-on, skills-based education prepares students for a future in high-demand occupations while helping to fill the workforce need for skilled workers," TWC Commissioner Representing Labor Alberto Treviño III said in the release. "With hundreds of occupations to choose from, the next generation of workers will have access to many different career pathways that will help them achieve their professional goals."

TWC's Jobs and Education for Texans (JET) grant program also helps community, state and technical colleges, as well as open-enrollment charter schools and school districts defray startup costs associated with developing or expanding CTE programs on their campuses.

"TWC is dedicated to helping Texas employers by investing in the workforce of the future through a number of programs that support CTE training," said TWC Commissioner Representing Employers Joe Esparza, in the release. "Career and technical schools are one of many ways that help create a pipeline of skilled workers and ensure that Texas remains the best state in the nation to do business."

TWC and Workforce Solutions Education Outreach teams — composed of career coaches — at the state and regional levels partner with CTE faculty on school campuses to share information with Texas students about career readiness and exploration from the perspective of workforce experts. Career coaches work in tandem with counselors, advisors, teachers, and parents to share labor market information and data to help support informed career exploration conversations with students, empowering them to make educated decisions about their plans beyond high school.

In further support of Career and Technical Education in Texas, TWC launched Career Signing Day in March 2019 to recognize and celebrate high school students who choose to enter career pathways leading to in-demand occupations right out of high school. Texas Career Signing Days encourage partnerships and articulation agreements between high schools, community/technical colleges, and registered apprenticeship programs. These partnerships allow for college affordability with an emphasis on preparing students, who are the future workforce of Texas, for promising careers.

For more information on TWC's support of CTE programs including how to participate in a Career Signing Day, visit twc.texas.gov or email [email protected].