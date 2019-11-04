Tweedy Browne Trims Baidu, Exits Mastercard

The investor and investment advisor, Tweedy Browne Company LLC (Trades, Portfolio), which was established in 1920, sold shares of the following stocks during the third quarter.
Baidu
The fund curbed its Baidu Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) stake by 40.35%. The portfolio was impacted by -3.96%.
The Chinese Internet search engine has a market cap of $36.56 billion and an enterprise value of $29.19 billion.
GuruFocus gives the company a profitability and growth rating of 9 out of 10. The return on equity of 10.18% and return on assets of 5.51% are outperforming 66% of companies in the Online Media industry. Its financial strength is rated 6 out of 10. The cash-debt ratio of 1.86 is below the industry median of 3.0.
The largest guru shareholder of the company is Dodge & Cox (Trades, Portfolio) with 2.37% of outstanding shares, followed by Sarah Ketterer (Trades, Portfolio)'s Causeway Capital Management with 1.52% and David Herro (Trades, Portfolio) with 1.01%.
Mastercard
The fund closed its Mastercard Inc. (NYSE:MA) holding. The portfolio was impacted by -1.63%.
The company has a market cap of $281.52 billion and an enterprise value of $283.43 billion.
GuruFocus gives the company a profitability and growth rating of 9 out of 10. The return on equity of 131.53% and return on assets of 28.25% are outperforming 97% of companies in the Credit Services industry. Its financial strength is rated 6 out of 10. The cash-debt ratio of 0.76 is above the industry median of 0.18.
The largest guru shareholder of the company is Tom Russo (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.68% of outstanding shares, followed by Chuck Akre (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.53% and Warren Buffett (Trades, Portfolio)'s Berkshire Hathaway with 0.49%.
Globe Life
The Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) position was closed, impacting the portfolio by -0.33%.
The provider of life and health insurance products has a market cap of $10.70 billion and an enterprise value of $12.15 billion
GuruFocus gives the company a profitability and growth rating of 6 out of 10. The return on equity of 12.61% and return on assets of 3.12% are outperforming 74% of companies in the Insurance - Life industry. Its financial strength is rated 3 out of 10. The cash-debt ratio of 0.27 is below the industry median of 0.09.
The largest guru shareholder of the company is Buffett with 5.82% of outstanding shares, followed by Jim Simons (Trades, Portfolio)' Renaissance Technologies with 0.22% and Richard Pzena (Trades, Portfolio)'s Pzena Investment Management with 0.22%.
Devon Energy
The guru reduced its Devon Energy Corp. (NYSE:DVN) position by 12.78%. The trade had an impact of -0.17% on the portfolio.
The independent exploration and production company has a market cap of $8.88 billion and an enterprise value of $10 billion.
GuruFocus gives the company a profitability and growth rating of 5 out of 10. The return on equity of 47.18% and return on assets of 18.64% are outperforming 94% of companies in the Oil and Gas - E&P industry. Its financial strength is rated 5 out of 10. The cash-debt ratio of 0.76 is below the industry median of 0.86.
The largest guru shareholder of the company is Paul Singer (Trades, Portfolio) with 3.90% of outstanding shares, followed by Diamond Hill Capital (Trades, Portfolio) with 1.19% and Ken Fisher (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.57%.
AGCO
The fund exited its AGCO Corp. (NYSE:AGCO) holding. The portfolio was impacted by -0.17%.
The provider of agricultural equipment has a market cap of $5.92 billion and an enterprise value of $7.64 billion.
GuruFocus gives the company a profitability and growth rating of 7 out of 10. The return on equity of 10.52% and return on assets of 3.88% are outperforming 66% of companies in the Farm and Construction Machinery industry. Its financial strength is rated 5 out of 10. The cash-debt ratio of 0.15 is below the industry median of 0.62.
The largest guru shareholder of the company is the Simons' firm with 0.47% of outstanding shares, followed by First Pacific Advisors (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.10% and Jeremy Grantham (Trades, Portfolio)'s GMO LLC with 0.10%.
AutoZone
The AutoZone Inc. (NYSE:AZO) stake was reduced by 3.14%. The portfolio was impacted by -0.13%.
AutoZone, which provides aftermarket automotive parts, tools and accessories, has a market cap of $27.55 billion and an enterprise value of $32.64 billion.
GuruFocus gives the company a profitability and growth rating of 9 out of 10. The return on assets of 16.75% is outperforming 94% of companies in the Retail - Apparel and Specialty industry. Its financial strength is rated 4 out of 10. The cash-debt ratio of 0.03 is below the industry median of 0.49.
The Simons' firm is another notable guru shareholder of the company with 0.29% of outstanding shares, followed by Joel Greenblatt (Trades, Portfolio)'s Gotham Asset Management with 0.07%, Pioneer Investments (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.06% and Ronald Muhlenkamp (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.06%.
Emerson Electric
The fund reduced its Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) holding by 3.29%. The portfolio was impacted by -0.06%.
The company has a market cap of $44.16 billion and an enterprise value of $48.82 billion.
GuruFocus gives the company a profitability and growth rating of 8 out of 10. The return on equity of 25.72% and return on assets of 10.64% are outperforming 88% of companies in the Industrial Products industry. Its financial strength is rated 6 out of 10. The cash-debt ratio of 0.26 is below the industry median of 0.86.
The largest guru shareholder of the company is Pioneer Investments (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.74% of outstanding shares, followed by T Rowe Price Equity Income Fund (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.27% and Charles Brandes (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.16%.
Disclosure: I do not own any stocks mentioned.
