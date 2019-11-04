Tweedy Browne Trims Baidu, Exits Mastercard

The investor and investment advisor, Tweedy Browne Company LLC (Trades, Portfolio), which was established in 1920, sold shares of the following stocks during the third quarter.





Baidu

The fund curbed its Baidu Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) stake by 40.35%. The portfolio was impacted by -3.96%.

The Chinese Internet search engine has a market cap of $36.56 billion and an enterprise value of $29.19 billion.

GuruFocus gives the company a profitability and growth rating of 9 out of 10. The return on equity of 10.18% and return on assets of 5.51% are outperforming 66% of companies in the Online Media industry. Its financial strength is rated 6 out of 10. The cash-debt ratio of 1.86 is below the industry median of 3.0.

The largest guru shareholder of the company is Dodge & Cox (Trades, Portfolio) with 2.37% of outstanding shares, followed by Sarah Ketterer (Trades, Portfolio)'s Causeway Capital Management with 1.52% and David Herro (Trades, Portfolio) with 1.01%.

Mastercard

The fund closed its Mastercard Inc. (NYSE:MA) holding. The portfolio was impacted by -1.63%.

The company has a market cap of $281.52 billion and an enterprise value of $283.43 billion.

GuruFocus gives the company a profitability and growth rating of 9 out of 10. The return on equity of 131.53% and return on assets of 28.25% are outperforming 97% of companies in the Credit Services industry. Its financial strength is rated 6 out of 10. The cash-debt ratio of 0.76 is above the industry median of 0.18.

The largest guru shareholder of the company is Tom Russo (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.68% of outstanding shares, followed by Chuck Akre (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.53% and Warren Buffett (Trades, Portfolio)'s Berkshire Hathaway with 0.49%.

Globe Life

The Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) position was closed, impacting the portfolio by -0.33%.

The provider of life and health insurance products has a market cap of $10.70 billion and an enterprise value of $12.15 billion

GuruFocus gives the company a profitability and growth rating of 6 out of 10. The return on equity of 12.61% and return on assets of 3.12% are outperforming 74% of companies in the Insurance - Life industry. Its financial strength is rated 3 out of 10. The cash-debt ratio of 0.27 is below the industry median of 0.09.

The largest guru shareholder of the company is Buffett with 5.82% of outstanding shares, followed by Jim Simons (Trades, Portfolio)' Renaissance Technologies with 0.22% and Richard Pzena (Trades, Portfolio)'s Pzena Investment Management with 0.22%.

Devon Energy

The guru reduced its Devon Energy Corp. (NYSE:DVN) position by 12.78%. The trade had an impact of -0.17% on the portfolio.

The independent exploration and production company has a market cap of $8.88 billion and an enterprise value of $10 billion.