Twelve Below secures $108M across two new funds

Christine Hall
·3 min read
Image Credits: Twelve Below / Byron Ling and Taylor Greene, both co-founders and partners at Twelve Below

Pre-seed and seed companies have a new bucket of capital to go after today. Twelve Below, a New York-based venture capital firm, closed on $108 million in capital commitments.

Taylor Greene and Byron Ling started Twelve Below in 2021 after previous careers at Collaborative Fund and Lerer Hippeau for Greene, and Canaan and Primary Venture Partners for Ling. However, the pair have known each other and worked on deals together for a decade, including investments into Mirror, Papa and K Health.

Greene and Ling told TechCrunch their philosophy is reminiscent of the “old ways of venture capital.” They say it’s about trust — keep your fund size small, high conviction, high ownership and make a low number of investments.

“Our mentors told us that this kind of old-school approach will drive great returns,” Greene said. “We started with a blank piece of paper, designing the firm around that mentality based on relationships and trust with entrepreneurs.”

Tiger Global backs Accrue Savings’ ‘save now, pay later’ approach to consumer purchases

Twelve Below aims to lead or co-lead pre-seed and seed financings with the goal of earning a 10% to 15% ownership stake in the core investments from the fund. The firm invests in New York City-based startups in the areas of fintech, healthcare, energy, SMB and consumer sectors.

Its first fund was $50 million, and the portfolio includes Accrue Savings, Odyssey Energy, Croissant, Campus and Truehold. Greene and Ling tout that over 60% of their portfolio has already gone on to raise follow-on capital.

Greene and Ling say their big differentiator is their focus on trust. They also don’t have a platform team, so the founders work directly with them.

“We think trust is what underpins the ability to truly know what's going on in business but also have an outsize impact,” Ling said. “Their success and our success are very much intertwined. We've been very deliberate in that model because we think founders truly want personalized attention with an individual trusted partner, which is very different and why we've resisted the model of having a platform team and having all these different individuals that could potentially fragment that relationship over time.”

From seed to Series A in 7 months: Why and how Odyssey Energy Solutions moved quickly

The new capital is spread across two new funds, $80 million for its second early-stage fund and a $28 million opportunity fund, giving the firm total assets under management of $160 million. The firm is backed by entities, including large university endowments, institutional fund of funds and large family offices.

It was its large number of portfolio companies going after follow-on capital that got Greene and Ling thinking of how they could further support their companies. Greene described the opportunity fund as “a little bit unique.”

“It just invests in our existing companies,” Greene said. “We saw this disconnect in the market where we're very excited about pricing, especially as we follow on into our existing companies. Pricing is, from a risk-reward perspective, seems great. We're also very excited about how the portfolio is shaping up, so it gives us the ability to put more money into our existing companies.”

The pair invested in 21 companies with its first fund and plan on around 25 for the second fund and between five and eight companies for the opportunity fund. They haven’t made an investment yet from the second fund, but say that is coming early next year.

New pre-seed funds are popping up everywhere

Recommended Stories

  • India's anti-money laundering agency to issue notice to Byju's

    India's Enforcement Directorate, its crime-fighting agency, plans to issue a show-cause notice to Byju's, alleging that it violated the nation's foreign exchange rules, a person familiar with the matter told TechCrunch. The allegations, which ED plans to make public as early as Tuesday, will say that the Bengaluru-headquartered startup has violated rules under the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA) worth $1.08 billion. The impending show-cause notice follows the agency searching the premises of Byju's and its founder Byju Raveendran in late April.

  • Stock market news today: US futures slip with Nvidia results on deck

    AI takes center stage ahead of Nvidia's quarterly report and as the OpenAI drama rolls on.

  • EU widens scope of food delivery cartel concerns probe

    European Union antitrust regulators have carried out another series of raids on two online food delivery companies headquartered inside the bloc. The Commission hasn't named the companies involved but the move follows unannounced EU inspections back in July 2022 -- which were reported to have taken place at the offices of Spain's Glovo and German's Delivery Hero. The latest inspections are a continuation of that 2022 investigation, per the Commission, which said the scope of the probe has widened.

  • Why you should care about this week’s AI drama

    AI innovation has massive consequences — and is already the main thing responsible for 2023's stock market trajectory.

  • Indy raises $44 million to simplify taxes and paperwork for freelancers

    French startup Indy has recently closed a new funding round of $44 million (€40 million) with BlackFin Capital Partners leading the round. Indy started as an automated accounting platform for freelancers and other self-employed people. As long as you’re running a company without any employee, Indy wants to offer all the administrative and finance tools that you need to run your business.

  • USMNT survives in Trinidad, and qualifies for its true pre-2026 World Cup test

    With Monday's 4-2 aggregate win, the USMNT wrapped up this two-leg CONCACAF Nations League quarterfinal — and qualified for two tournaments that will offer much more applicable tests.

  • Elon Musk's 'thermonuclear' lawsuit over hate-adjacent ads on X... actually confirms them

    Elon Musk's X, formerly Twitter, has filed a lawsuit alleging defamation by a news organization over claims that major companies had ads appear next to antisemitic content. Media Matters last Thursday published an article with screenshots showing ads from IBM, Apple, Oracle and others appearing next to hateful content — like, full on pro-Hitler stuff. IBM and Apple have since pulled their ads from X, no doubt a serious blow for a company already facing an exodus of advertisers.

  • Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella suggests that Sam Altman might return to OpenAI

    In interviews on CNBC and Bloomberg TV tonight, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella made it clear that it's possible Sam Altman, who was fired from his role as CEO at OpenAI by the AI startup's board of directors on Friday, could return to OpenAI in some capacity. "Obviously, we want Sam and Greg to have a fantastic home if they're not going to be in OpenAI," Nadella said in an interview on CNBC. Asked whether Altman would return to OpenAI, Nadella added: "That's for, you know, [the] OpenAI board and management and the employees to choose ... [Microsoft] chose to explicitly partner with OpenAI [and] obviously that depends on the people at OpenAI staying there or coming to Microsoft, so I’m open to both options.”

  • European investors grab the popcorn for the new 'series' of OpenAI, but are fearful of the fallout

    With only a handful of large-scale AI startups such as Germany’s Aleph Alpha and France’s Mistral to get any drama from (London’s DeepMind was absorbed into the Google Borg long ago), we’ve been grabbing the popcorn and watching this unexpected episode of Silicon Valley. Furthermore, if the best and brightest from OpenAI go on to be full-time employees of a paid U.S. mega-company like MSFT, “the ability of the AI movement to remain open to all at a fair price will decline rapidly.”

  • Chaos at OpenAI adds fuel to the AI talent poaching war

    With most of OpenAI’s employees threatening to leave following Sam Altman’s ousting, company rivals might be missing the biggest opportunity of the year: poaching talent. As chaos at OpenAI and Microsoft, where Altman is headed now, continues, companies like Anthropic, Mozilla or Patronus AI could be attractive to employees seeking stability. OpenAI employees — a pool of highly sought-after AI experts — could scatter to other companies or follow Altman.

  • With Functional Source License, Sentry wants to grant developers freedom 'without harmful free-riding'

    Sentry, an app performance monitoring (APM) company that helps companies such as Disney, Microsoft and Cisco track and resolve laggy or buggy applications, has transitioned its core product to a new license it designed called the Functional Source License (FSL). The company's open source chief Chad Whitacre says the license is for any SaaS firm that wishes to "grant freedom without harmful free-riding." "There’s been a long history of companies with deeper pockets and more resources taking advantage of traditional open source companies," Whitacre told TechCrunch over email.

  • Max Q: SpaceX's mega-rocket for the moon and Mars goes farther than ever before

    If you're a subscriber to Max Q, you know exactly what I'm referring to -- STARSHIP. SpaceX flew Starship, the most powerful rocket ever built, for the second time today -- and even though both the Super Heavy booster and the Starship upper stage had to be blown up in mid-air, it was still a huge success for the company best known for taking a rapidly iterative approach to hardware development.

  • The 25 best Black Friday deals on bestselling skincare from Ulta, Amazon and Walmart

    The biggest Black Friday beauty sales on Skinceuticals, Sunday Riley, Charlotte Tilbury, The Ordinary and more.

  • Mets' Franciso Lindor follows through on promise to get Jeff McNeil a car for winning 2022 NL batting title

    McNeil edged Freddie Freeman for the 2022 NL batting title and was gifted a Ford Bronco by Lindor.

  • What is going on with OpenAI and Sam Altman?

    Here’s everything you need to know about the situation to hold your own at Thanksgiving on Thursday.

  • More Americans tapped their retirement savings early as their balances dipped, analysis shows

    From July through September, 2.3% of workers withdrew funds from their accounts for hardship, up from 1.8% during the same time last year.

  • Stock market news today: S&P 500, Nasdaq hit highest level since August as Nvidia, Microsoft reach records

    As the holiday-shortened week begins, focus has shifted to weighing when the Federal Reserve could start cutting rates.

  • TikTok is telling Asian American girlies they’ve been contouring all wrong — a makeup artist weighs in

    "I definitely find that contouring vertically like this gives the face a softer appearance." The post TikTok is telling Asian American girlies they’ve been contouring all wrong — a makeup artist weighs in appeared first on In The Know.

  • PFL officially acquires Bellator, announces champs vs. champs series in 2024

    Bellator needed a broadcast partner, and PFL had money to spend. The sale makes the combined entity the No. 2 promotion in MMA.

  • Would CFP committee leave a Jordan Travis-less Florida State out of the playoff?

    Travis' injury immediately sparked a debate about FSU's candidacy for the playoff, but the committee would be making a big mistake leaving the Seminoles out.