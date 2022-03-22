Twelve catalytic converters, four car batteries reportedly taken from fenced-in property

Mar. 22—TRAVERSE CITY — Twelve catalytic converters and four car batteries were reportedly taken from a fenced-in property, according to county authorities.

A man, who Grand Traverse County Sheriff's Captain Randy Fewless said owns several vehicles at a Garfield Road property, reported the stolen items March 14 to deputies. He said he thought they might have been taken in the last two or three weeks.

Deputies are investigating a string of catalytic converters thefts from businesses in Grand Traverse County, eight in Green Lake Township, two in Blair Township, two at a residences in Mayfield Township and one at a business in Garfield Township.

The last incident was reported on Feb. 17 in Green Lake Township, when two catalytic converters were reported stolen off of a 2006 Chevrolet Silverado pickup and a Toyota Tundra. The homeowner reported seeing tracks in the snow and noticed the parts cut from the trucks.

Another incident was also reported on Feb. 14, in which a converter was taken off of a black Chevy Silverado pickup in Green Lake Township. The registered owner returned from a trip and noticed the loud exhaust, which is how he figured out the catalytic converter was missing.

Charges in conjunction with the string of incidents in Grand Traverse County were requested for Willie Jarvis Storie, 49 of Mesick, who Michigan State Police arrested with Johnathan Patrick Gustafson, 31 of Interlochen, and Janessa Anne Robinson, 34 of Rapid City.

"It depends on how long it takes to put everything together. There's really no time frame we have on it. We have no deadline," MSP's Lt. Derrick Carroll said on Monday when asked how long it would take to get the open investigation back to the prosecutor's office.

But, Fewless said, this latest incident was most likely not in connection to the charges as the theft of catalytic converters is an ongoing issue because of the price of the precious metals inside of the converters.

