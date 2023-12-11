Twelve clerks at Bradenton convenience stores sold alcohol to minors, sheriff says

During a recent countywide underage drinking operation, the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office found 12 store clerks in the Bradenton area who sold alcohol to underage customers.

Detectives, with the assistance of three underage informants, visited 83 business that sell and serve alcohol. Twelve store clerks were issued notices to appear for selling alcohol to minors, the sheriff’s office said in a press release Monday morning.

During the operation, the sheriff’s office said two separate underage informants went into the Speedway at 8604 State Road 70 East in Bradenton and purchased an alcoholic beverage from different store clerks.

Serving, selling or allowing alcohol to be served to anyone under 21 is a violation of Florida law and is a second-degree misdemeanor that can be penalized by up to 60 days in jail and a fine of up to $500. It’s also a criminal offense for a person under 21 to possess or consume alcoholic beverages, which is a misdemeanor offense, that may include jail, probation and a permanent criminal record.

Here’s a list of the stores where underage informants were able to buy alcohol:

7-11 2011 Cortez Road, West Bradenton

Exxon 5929 14th Street, West Bradenton

Speedway 8604 State Road 70 East Bradenton

Circle K 5944 20 th Street, East Bradenton

7-11 14427 State Road 64, East Bradenton

RaceTrac 6005 53 rd Ave E, Bradenton

Marathon 3101 15th Street, East Bradenton

Circle K 904 30th Ave, East Bradenton

Citgo 6306 15th Street, East Bradenton

7-11 4451 Tallevast Road, Bradenton

Shell 8471 Lockwood Ridge Road, Sarasota (South Manatee County)

The sheriff’s office says the investigation was conducted in partnership with Drug Free Manatee and is part of underage alcohol operations that are done several times a year at random locations around Manatee County.

“You never know when we might show up and catch you in the act. It’s incredibly irresponsible with dangerous consequences,” Sheriff Rick Wells said in a statement.