Twelve National Guardsmen removed from inauguration over alt-right ties

Keydra Manns

The FBI is screening approximately 25,000 National Guard service members that are being sent to Washington, D.C. for the inauguration

The National Guard Bureau is taking extra precautions on Inauguration Day.

As security is being vetted for the ceremony, two members of the Army National Guard were discovered to have ties with far-right extremist groups. Both members have been removed according to KVUE.

The FBI is screening about 25,000 National Guard service members that are being sent to Washington, D.C. for the Inauguration.

When The Associated Press asked for further details about the members and the discovery, the National Guard Bureau responded by referring questions to the Secret Service saying, “We do not discuss the process nor the outcome of the vetting process for military members supporting the inauguration.”

The Secret Service did not respond on the matter.

An Army official confirmed there were no discoveries of a plot against President-elect Joe Biden but did not confirm what fringe group or unit the guards belonged to.

Heightened security measures are being taken after pro-Trump supporters stormed the Capitol building on Jan, 6. There have also been reports that police officers and GOP members participated in the deadly riot.

Trump Supporters Hold &quot;Stop The Steal&quot; Rally In DC Amid Ratification Of Presidential Election
Thousands of Donald Trump supporters storm the United States Capitol building following a “Stop the Steal” rally on Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington, DC. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

As previously reported by theGrio, two Rocky Mount, Virginia officers were arrested on federal charges related to the Capitol incident.

There are even rumors that some GOP lawmakers aided the raid, but Steven D’Antuono of the FBI’s Washington, D.C. field office said they are investigating the takedown with a fine-tooth comb and don’t have that information yet.

A court filing says some of the protesters had plans to “capture and assassinate elected officials,” and vice president Mike Pence may have been on that list. Video footage shows rioters saying, “Where’s Mike Pence?” and “Hang Mike Pence.”

Demonstrators were upset that Pence defied Trump, agreeing to certify election results that officially meant President-elect Joe Biden was the victor.

