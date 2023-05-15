Twelve-year-old, 20-year-old charged with murder in Keene shooting

May 14—A Saturday night shooting left a Sonic Drive-In employee dead and culminated in two arrests.

Keene police responded at 9:40 p.m. To the restaurant in the 300 block of S. Old Betsy Drive on reports of a shooting.

Upon arrival, officers found a 32-year-old male later identified as Matthew Davis of Keene, lying in the parking lot, the victim of multiple gunshot wounds.

Officers tended to Davis until Keene Fire Department personnel arrived at which time a CareFlite helicopter flew Davis to Harris Methodist Fort Worth Hospital where Davis was pronounced deceased.

Keene officers, aided by officers from area law enforcement agencies, continued their investigation and determined that the suspect, Angel Gomez, 20, of Fort Worth, arrived at the Sonic in the early evening hours with several occupants in his vehicle, Keene Police Chief James Kidd said.

Gomez apparently became disorderly in the parking lot and was confronted by Davis, a Sonic employee.

The confrontation became physical during which time an occupant of Gomez' car, also from Fort Worth, retrieved a firearm and fired multiple shots, striking Davis.

The identity of that person, a 12-year-old, has not been released.

Gomes and the juvenile fled the scene but Gomez subsequently returned to the scene while officers were still investigating and was taken into custody.

Investigation led officers to a location in Rio Vista where they located the juvenile, who was taken into custody, and recovered several firearms.

Police charged Gomez and the juvenile with murder.

"It is a sad day in our community," Keene Mayor Lisa Parrish said. "Time for us to come together and be respectful of each other. This is a stressful situation for the staff that worked at Sonic and knew Matthew, his family and our first responders who were on the scene. Let's all show we care.

"Citizens, if you'd like to drop food items off at Keene PD or FD I'm sure they'd appreciate it."

Parrish also shared photos of a memorial being started at Sonic and encouraged others to participate.

Investigation into the shooting continues with no additional information having been released at this time.

A GoFundMe was set up by Lora Johnson of Burleson.

"Leigh needs help to get funeral paid for and get Matt back to Louisiana to be laid at rest next to his family," Johnson said. "This was unexpected and a great tragedy. She doesn't need to be worried about flying right now and needs to be able to get her son at rest and take care of business. If you can help it would be fantastic or just share please. This family really needs it!"

To donate, visit gofund.me/63fe8585.